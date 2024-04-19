A devoted dog owner shared a TikTok video of his desperate attempt to save the poisoned animal

He is seen in the heartbreaking clip force-feeding the dog milk to counter the effects of the poison

Viewers of the emotional footage rallied around the owner, and offered suggestions for alternative remedies

A man showed a video of his poisoned dog on social media. Image: @edgap23/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

A dog owner documented his desperate attempt to save his furry companion. The dog was allegedly poisoned in a Mzansi township.

Dog owner nurses his pet

He resorted to force-feeding the animal milk while it was lying on the floor and struggling to move. The young man confidently said no poison forced against the dog would prosper.

The guy's unwavering dedication to his pet shined through in clip posted his TikTok account @edgap23.

Video garners sympathy

In three days, the heartbreaking scene got 580,000 views. The video evoked a wave of sympathy and support from South African netizens.

Despite the grim circumstances, viewers were moved by the dog owner's tender care.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users share poison remedies

More than 1,400 people rushed to the comments section to offer words of encouragement and advice. Suggestions ranged from alternative remedies like charcoal.

Read some reactions below:

@TrippleM shared:

"Yoh I tried milk on mine, and it didn’t work. Someone recommended cooking oil, and it didn’t work. Then someone recommended potassium permanganate, which we struggled to give him but after a day he was fine. "

@missionary_KP wrote:

"I respect people who take good care of animals. Much respect. "

@Ponatso mentioned:

"I remember forcing mine to drink mogamolo and it survived. ❤"

@Magxarha posted:

"Charcoal can do him better because iryt nakubantu."

@BonganiDhlamini commented:

"Hope he gets healed. "

@matsile13 stated:

"People are heartless! Please do your best for that dog."

@emmanuel_12378 said:

"This is heartbreaking mine was poisoned as well."

@Prudah_prudy❤️ added:

"I hope he or she survives. The pain of losing a dog you love. "

