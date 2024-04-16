One man orchestrated a heartwarming marriage proposal to his girlfriend with the help of his three kids

They pulled off the epic surprise on the kasi street, and stole the hearts of TikTok users nationwide

The video sparked an outpouring of congratulations from viewers who flooded the comments section

A video of a marriage proposal tugged at heartstrings on social media. Image: @tshiamo_babakhe

Source: TikTok

A South African man involved his three kids in a touching marriage proposal to his girlfriend. He created a moment filled with love that touched the hearts of social media users nationwide.

Man pops the question

The family is seen in a TikTok video posted by @tshiamo_babakhe standing on the kasi street outside the woman's house.

The were holding signs that spell out their heartfelt question, "Will you marry us." Onlookers gathered around to witness and capture the touching scene on their smartphones.

Proposal video gains momentum

The shocked woman said yes, and was clearly overcome with emotions. Within a day the clip gathered over 100k on the platform and got viewers appreciating the beauty of love.

Watch the video below:

Sweet proposal touches Mzansi

Viewers posted messages of congratulations and admiration for the couple's family-centered engagement.

Read a few comments below:

@ms.kaybee7708 said:

"As long as the kids are involved and happy that's it. Wishing a good long happy life together. "

@siborose stated:

"That hug with the kids shows that she is good to them. Congrats and keep up being a happy family.❤"

@lolo mentioned:

"I pray for peace in your marriage. I said yes to him and his 3 kids and wow. ❤️ I truly wish you all the peace and happiness."

@Miss_kay posted:

"Ngaze ngakhala! This is so beautiful. "

@PortiaTheGoddess wrote:

"Another of me crying happy tears for strangers on the internet. ❤️ Congratulations! "

@maphiza said:

"Love is beautiful wen shared both ways I tell you. Congratulations you guys. "

@Didi03 commented:

"Wow, what a lovely family. This is how it's done, guys. Engagement and lobola after akere?❤️"

@Bulibabes added:

"The warm hug she gave the kids sealed the deal. Congrats! to you guys."

Mzansi proposes to girlfriend in public

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a courageous man publicly proposed to his girlfriend in a public restaurant.

The proposal video gained traction on social media and gave people hope about love. The TikTok footage shared garnered 198,000 views and generated positivity about relationships.

Source: Briefly News