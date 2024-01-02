A romantic engagement unfolded against the stunning backdrop of Blyde Crystal Lagoon in Pretoria

The man is seen in a TikTok video getting down on one knee and asking his girlfriend to marry him

The video attracted attention and floods of congratulatory messages from the online community

A man proposed to his girlfriend in front of their kid in Pretoria. Image: @nthado

Source: TikTok

A man planned a memorable proposal at the enchanting Blyde Crystal Lagoon in Pretoria.

With the picturesque setting, he went down on one knee, asking the all-important question in front of their child.

Couple gets engaged in Pretoria

The scenic beauty of the lagoon, with its crystal-clear waters, provided the perfect backdrop for the couple's celebration of their engagement.

The moment was shared on TikTok by the future bride @nthado and has resonated with viewers across the platforms.

In less than a week, more than 60,000 people interacted with the heartwarming content.

Tips for planning a proposal

According to relationship experts, the choice of your proposal venue matters a lot! They advise to avoid crowded places to ensure your special moment isn't shared with another couple.

Another tip is to consider your partner's preferences when selecting a location. If she enjoys the outdoors, a hike might be perfect, or perhaps she'd love a relaxed picnic.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers admire engaged couple

The joyous clip received admiration from TikTok users. They relayed best wishes for the lovely couple and their journey ahead with their adorable kid.

Read a few comments below:

@itumele said:

"Congratulations mommy, and the little one witnessing this beauty."

@mmabutle mentioned:

"Congratulations moratho well done am proud of you."

@Nthabisengcomfort wrote:

"Congratulations Mrs Selane."

@chipochaukewamjozi commented:

"Is that the ring falling down?"

@F.kgoete stated:

"Congratulations to you Nthabi!"

@ravhuramukhethwa added:

"Beautiful congratulations."

Source: Briefly News