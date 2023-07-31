KZN's women taxi bosses have launched a successful upholstery business that has left Mzansi impressed

Their business, supported by local taxi associations, has garnered attention for its high-quality seat covers and patchwork services

The enterprising women now run an upholstery venture, catering to minibus taxis and private cars

KZN women who are taxi bosses have trended for their amazing business ideas.

Source: Facebook

Joyce Hlobo, Joyce Nkosi, and Mavis Ndlela have taken the taxi industry by storm with their innovative business, How Long Service.

Women launch successful minibus taxi upholstery business

The trio ventured into the upholstery world, providing seat covers for minibus taxis, as well as offering patchwork services. Their story was featured on Kasi Economy, accompanied by photos.

The caption of the post on Facebook said:

"These KZN women own taxis, and they also own an upholstery business for taxis."

The trio's business venture started in 2019

In 2019, these intelligent women, who were part of a group for women taxi owners in Durban Central Region, saw that their traditional business was making less money. Then, when COVID-19 came and the country locked down, things got even more challenging for them financially. Joyce Hlobo, one of the women, had an idea to change their business to make more money. She wanted them to try different things to get more income, not just from passengers.

Three women from KwaZulu-Natal launch their own upholstery business.

Source: Facebook

Armed with just two sewing machines, they approached local taxi associations, showcasing their craftsmanship and seeking support. Their perseverance paid off as taxi owners rallied behind their initiative.

Mzansi praises women for the fantastic idea

With determination, skill, and the backing of their local taxi community, these trailblazing women are reshaping the industry, proving that passion and innovation know no bounds.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Mukololo Singo said:

"That's what South Africa needs, we need people who are reactive."

@Rudolph Fanisto Mkhonto commented:

"Brave ladies, we salute you."

@Andisa Chalale said:

"They're so brave, shame; I salute you."

@Phaladi Matsole said:

"This is long overdue; keep up the good work, zimbokodo."

Passionate founder of SheCab, Maambele Khosa, ensures safe and empowering transportation options for women

