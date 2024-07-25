Nokwanda Zuma has gone viral after showcasing her newly built home with stunning finishes on social media

Netizens showered her with admiration and congratulatory messages, applauding her meticulous attention to detail and elegant taste

South Africans praised her achievement, celebrating the inspiring accomplishment

Nokwanda Zuma’s video showcasing her exquisite new home has captured widespread attention online. Images: @nokwanda.zuma.

Nokwanda Zuma has captured the hearts of many with a video showcasing her newly built home, featuring stunning finishes.

The video, posted on social media by @nokwanda.zuma, has quickly gone viral, drawing admiration and congratulatory messages from netizens.

The video tour of the house reveals meticulous attention to detail, with high-end finishes and a sophisticated aesthetic that reflects Zuma's taste and dedication.

From the gleaming countertops to the elegant lighting fixtures, every aspect of the home exudes luxury and comfort.

South Africans applauded her work

Nokwanda Zuma's video showcased her beautiful new home and inspired many by illustrating the power of hard work, determination, and the joy of celebrating one's achievements with a supportive community.

Netizens were quick to share their admiration and support in the comments section.

Thable expressed how beautiful the house was:

"Waze wamuhle umuzi❤️❤️🥰🥰" [What a beautiful home.]

MaBee blessed the new home with warmth and happiness:

"Usebenzile nana, inkosi ibusise lawomagceke afudumale agcwale injabulo ❤️❤️❤️" [You've done great, may God bless your home and let it be filled with joy.]

@Nokubongwa_Sikhakhane highlighted the home's beauty:

"Kwaze kwakuhle 😊🥳🥳❤️" [It's so beautiful].

Khetsiemyeza proudly noted the achievements of young women building their futures:

"Izingane zama ntombazane ziyakha manje I love it." [Girls are building now, I love it.]

WaveSurfers🌊🏄‍♂️🇿🇦🇦🇺 cheered:

"Khuphuka lapho Mkhaya🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌 sebenzile kuhle eKhaya."

Cyzar@lamashandu2 said

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️"

While Rocket Bloom expressed:

"Well done my girl."

