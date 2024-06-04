A man decided to build a home for himself and his little family and it's exactly what they need and more

The man’s decision impressed many social media users who praised the gentleman for taking hold of his own life

The family man showed off his new home on a popular Facebook group and received tons of good wishes in the comments section

A father built a home for his little family and Mzansi thinks he should be super proud of his achievement.

A Mzansi family man built his little family a new home. Image: @Given Bheki Mokoena

Source: Facebook

The hardworking gent shared his achievement on social media and got all the love from Mzansi for his efforts.

Family comes first

A proud family man named Given Bheki Mokoena decided to get things done on his own rather than wait for a house from the government. The gentleman built a huge shack for himself, his wife and child.

Mokoena shared his skills and new home on a popular Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful With Thembi’s Linen. The master showed off the beautifully painted exterior in black and blue with special attention to detail.

See the post below:

Mzansi Gent Builds Home for His Little Family and Impress SA

Source: Facebook

Family man

Mokoena made sure that his family is secure with a well designed home where the yard is tiled and includes an outdoor light, and the gate is super safe. Before entering the home, there’s a bench for outdoor meals.

The family has a kitchen with a stove, oven, fridge, deep freezer, cupboards, a kettle, pots and pans and a dishwashing area. The kitchen wall is covered with a 3D brick wallpaper for a homey feel. The bedroom is neatly covered in bright linen and filled with furniture.

Netizens praised the family man’s efforts

@Meria Liviel is impressed by the gent's hard work:

"Very impressive!"

@Mothepane Thamaha praised the gent for building such a beautiful home for his family:

"And clean and neat, well done."

@Kegomoditswe Nono gushed over the new family home:

"You have a beautiful home hle."

@Xolisile Radebe loved how homey the new place looked:

"Warm and cozy home."

Mzansi man demonsrates classy decor skills

Briefly News also reported that a gent outstandingly decorated his shack with beautiful furniture and statement pieces. The space is small and there’s little to no room to walk, which confused netizens as to how he's able to get to bed.

The guy received great praise for his excellent decorative skills.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News