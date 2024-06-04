A gent outstandingly decorated his shack with beautiful furniture and statement pieces

The space is small and needed, but there’s little to no room for passage, which confuses netizens as to how the gent is able to go to bed

The gent received great praise for his excellent decorative skills

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Mzansi gent showed off his well-decorated home.

A gent turned a rusty shack into a home with decorative pieces. Image: @Mpumelelo Mkhatshwa

Source: Facebook

A Mzansi man turned a rusty shack into a home.

Turning a house into a home

A man named Mpumelelo Mkhatshwa showed off how he turned a rusty shack into a home by using his design skills. The gent opted for wallpaper to cover the zinc walls and installed a beautiful dark grey five-seater couch in the lounge area.

To make the couch pop, the guy added a black and red carpet that lit up the room. The gent also had a television stand and a plasma television on it. The internet needs clarification as to how Mkhatshwa goes to bed because the big couch in the living room blocks the way to his sleeping area.

One would assume that he jumps from area to area. Mkhatshwa posted his beautiful home on the popular Facebook group, Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi’s linen.

See post below:

Mzansi Gent Decorates Beautiful Mkhukhu, SA Confused How He Sleeps

Source: Facebook

People always talk

Social media users had a lot to ask and say about Mpumelelo’s home:

@Proscovia Anita was one of the curious people who wanted to know the gent's sleeping arrangement:

"How do you go to the bedroom?"

@Perseverance Mosiane was impressed with how the gent covered up the rusty zinc walls:

"What did you use to cover your mokhukhu?"

@Kandy Sondoz is a fan of Mpumelelo's work:

"Tooooo nice and clean."

@Thobeka Meseli Mlambo aske Mpumelelo:

"If you want to go to bed you jump sofas?"

Home is where the heart is

Briefly News previously reported that a man shared pictures of his shack, which inspired many social media users in a popular Facebook group. Pictures the man uploaded included a look at his kitchen, bedroom, TV area and the outside of his home.

Internet users applauded the man's efforts to keep his home in such excellent condition and provided helpful tips. The man, Tivane Vusi (who lives in Rustenburg) posted pictures of his shack to over 3.5 million members of the well-known Facebook group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News