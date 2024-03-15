Images of a shack without fancy interior design have gone viral on social media, and peeps are loving it

The photo shared on the popular Facebook group chat showcased the home and how it looked before and after

The online community was impressed with the development of the humble home as they rushed to the comments to express their thoughts

Living in shacks is the reality of many South Africans; however, most try to make the most out of the situation by revamping.

A shack transformation went viral on Facebook, and peeps were left impressed. Image: Gallo Images/Getty Image and Dumiegraphic Dumien Ndldumi/Facebook

Shack upgrade goes viral on Facebook

The images shared by Dumiegraphic Dumien Ndldumi on the popular Facebook group chat called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. One photo showed the place's appearance, and the other unveiled how the shack was transformed. In the first image, the humble home consisted of a tiny little mattress, a wooden table stand, and a bucket.

The second photo unveiled how the shack was revamped. The house was painted green, the bed was neatly made, and a clock was on the wall. There was also a couch with pillows on it. The humble home's new and improved look impressed the online community.

Take a look at the post below:

SA react to the images of the humble home

The post attracted over 4K likes and many comments. Online users flocked to the comments to send heartfelt messages.

Thatoyamodimo Da Chosen said:

"And it's very peaceful."

Pheloh Mhlawuli added:

"Great job."

Fei Muindi wrote:

"Fantastic job."

Teekay Babakhe Khanyile gushed over the home, saying:

"I love this."

Sylvia Gwebu commented:

"Keep going, doing great...."

Woman shares humble 1-room living space earns praise for bravery

Briefly News previously reported that one woman took to her Facebook account and shared her humble beginnings in a one-room apartment.

Tshegofatso Pretty Selepe posted pictures of the room on a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The young lady also revealed in her captions that she just moved in and had been afraid to make this critical decision. Her living space contains a bed, suitcase, bucket and her shoes. The lady on the path of being independent wowed online users as they were touched by her bold move to post her home in that condition.

