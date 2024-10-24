A bubbly and naughty employee decided to teach her boss a hilarious lesson the hard way

The woman sneaked into her employer's vehicle that he left unlocked in the parking and had him in a panic

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A funny employee hilariously taught her boss a lesson after he left his car unlocked. The internet is in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ritababe86, the boss left his car unlocked in the parking. The employee decides to be naughty and sneak in the back seat and wait for her employer to come back.

As the man got into the car, the lady started talking. The employer was obviously not expecting that to happen. He screamed and quickly jumped out of his vehicle. The lady laughed so hard that her boss hugged her, lol. One could arguably say he was happy that he was alive and that the whole situation was a prank.

"He learned today."

Employee pulls joke on boss

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens show love for the employer-employee relationship

The video gained over 3 million views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Natalie Samuel199 commented:

"HE WAS SO GLAD IT WAS YOU😂😂😂."

@Krissy_365 said:

"He hit that light jog to calm."

@mena wrote:

"Bet he start locking them doors now 😂😂."

@Miss_beautydarling commended:

"He abandoned that truck real fast I’m proud of him lol 😂😂😂😂."

@Tanis expressed:

"Lmaoooo that scream was real😂😂😂😂😂."

@Candy said:

"Itss even funnier because you simply asked a question to scare him instead yelling. What were you asking him? 😂😂😂"

@Ms Chelle adored:

"Your boss is cool as hell👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🥰🥰🥰."

@𝐕. loved:

"Harmless pranks are my favorite 😂😂😂😂."

@Mrs. Lucas laughed:

"Fight or flight! Lol He was gone 😂😂😂."

@Christian Anthony was entertained:

"Girl he was so happy to be alive!!!! 🤣🤣"

Mzansi lady flexes cool boss

In another story, Briefly News reported about a lady who showed off her cool relationship with her boss.

Parmisser hopped on a TikTok trend and spied on her boss by placing her phone where it could get a good angle on the boss lady who had been working on her desk. The lovely boss is seen blushing at the seemingly awkward moment after admitting to not knowing what to do.

