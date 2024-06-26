A woman tried the TikTok trend and left her phone at her employer's office, recording his moves

The boss gave a positive reaction to the prank and entertained the employee's internet peeps

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the man's positive energy and attitude

An employer entertained netizens with his calm reaction to his employee's prank. Images: @tgerbs

Source: TikTok

A woman hopped into the TikTok trend where employees ask netizens to watch their bosses for a moment while they go do something else.

In the video uploaded by @tgerbs, she leaves the phone in front of her busy boss, asking netizens to look watch him for a moment. The boss went with the flow, he did not react with shock or confusion like many bosses did when their employees pulled this trend on them.

The man interacted with the online users telling them about many things that none of them can relate to or know about because they are not in his position nor are they his employees - lol.

Boss gives unexpected reaction to employee's prank

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the employer's reaction

The video garnered over 1 million views, with many online users finding the boss entertaining and loving his positive energy and calm reaction to the trend.

@Fatima Tshidi wrote:

"I am in South Africa, attended the Zoom training. When can I fly down there? I am available immediately ."

@Pertunia Nthunya commented:

"You see now. The boss made us attend an unplanned meeting. "

@Debsy was entertained:

"Your boss is talkative ."

@Capri__Rose adored:

"I just get grandpa and granddaughter energy from you 2 ."

@Annie’s Mama❤️ loved:

"Is it just me or did anyone else find this relaxing listening to him ."

@Chubby and Hiro adored:

"He is effortlessly adorable ."

Lady flexes cool relationship with boss

In another story, Briefly News reported about a lady who showed off her cool relationship with her boss.

Angela Parmisser, warmed the internet with a cute video that showed off her lovely relationship with her boss. Parmisser shared a clip where she left her phone in her boss’s office, spying on her and recording her every move. The boss was seen blushing as she did not know what to do and confessed that she was way too dull to do anything exciting with her energetic team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News