A woman on TikTok, Angela Parmisser, warmed the internet with a cute video that showed off her lovely relationship with her boss

Parmisser shared a clip where she left her phone in her boss’s office, spying on her and recording her every move

The boss was seen blushing as she did not know what to do and confessed that she is way too dull to do anything exciting with her energetic team

The boss is undeniably a lovely woman and she shared a chuckle with her employee after the silly recording.

A Mzansi woman spied on her boss, who stole many hearts from TikTok. Image: @angela_parmisser

Source: TikTok

Mzansi peeps not only want a good-paying job, but a new item has been added to their not-so-long and desperation-reeking list.

It’s more than a job

Back in the day, having a good-paying job and being able to pay bills was enough until GenZ decided otherwise. The new generation is known to prioritise mental health more than anything.

Many South African job seekers now understand the importance of being a part of a healthy team with not just a firm leader but one who does not mind showing human emotions. Angela Parmisser proved to have been enjoying the best of both worlds when she shared a clip of her sweet boss.

Parmisser hopped on a TikTok trend and spied on her boss by placing her phone where it could get a good angle on the boss lady who had been working on her desk.

Watch the video below:

Number one boss

The lovely boss is seen blushing at the seemingly awkward moment after admitting to not knowing what to do:

“Hi guys, I don’t know why this team always expects me to do something cool ‘cause it’s not gonna happen.”

The boss’s charm won over a lot of job seekers who are looking to apply for a job at her office:

@Bonga Jali joked around and said:

"She invited us all for interviews, see you on Tuesday at work."

@Colbert Sahlaku wanted to be a part of the winning team:

"What positions are available there? I want to start on Tuesday."

Employer of the month

Briefly News also reported that a funny video, which depicted employees dressing like their boss for work, went viral on TikTok shortly after being posted. All staff members entered the office wearing shorts, slippers, and simple T-shirts – the trademark attire of their employer.

When the employer walked into the office and saw that his employees had mimicked his outfit, he couldn't help but burst into laughter. Upon seeing his team dressed just like him, the boss burst into laughter, showcasing the strong camaraderie between them, as shared by @ascend_innovation.

