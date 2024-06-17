A lash tech advertised her impressive skills on TikTok and gained several potential clients

Women have always loved to enhance their beauty by applying makeup. This is often seen as self-love, which is a huge confidence boost

In our current economy, many women had to tone down on maintenance as certain services have become way too pricey to keep up with

Lavish Lashes by N on TikTok saw the underwhelming gap in the baddie world and had a lightbulb moment.

A lash tech in Cape Town offers lash extensions for R110. Image: @lavishh_nails_by_n

Maintenance is one of the most important things a woman has to do every month.

Maintenance day

Maintenance day is when a woman dedicates an entire day to working on her appearance. She will do her nails, hair, lashes, waxing, and other tasks.

The holy trinity would be lashes, nails and hair. Lately, the holy trinity has been falling apart because of the crippled economy.

Maintenance day has become a luxury for many, but certain beauty salons have toned down their prices to ensure every woman is on fleek and able to enjoy the rest of the month.

Lavish Lashes by N is a beauty service provider who understands how much maintenance day means to a woman. The lash tech offers lashes starting at only R110.

Watch video below:

Lash me up

The affordable lash tech is also student-friendly and is situated in Observatory, Cape Town, where many university students reside. With the low price, you’d swear Miss Lavish is banking on it, but many Capetonians don’t know her.

Peeps on TikTok could not believe how affordable the lady was and commented:

@OngiiMaliwaa is ready to get her lashes done:

"Coming for you."

@Lee James just cannot believe the low prices:

"Are you kidding?"

@zanelemachuma finally got what she had always wanted:

"Was looking for someone to put lashes on me all this time."

@Eudorah Muedi commented:

"This is what I neeeeeed."

Enhanced beauty

