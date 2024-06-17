One young lady took to social media to showcase how she spent her National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowance

The footage gained a massive attraction online, generating many views, likes and comments

Mzansi netizens reacted to the woman's clip as they rushed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One student took to TikTok to unveil how she cashed out on her National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowance, and peeps were stunned.

A young lady unveiled what she spent her NSFAS allowance on in a TikTok video. Image: @sane_magqira

Source: TikTok

Student showcases how she spends her NSFAS allowance within 24 hours

A young woman from Cape Town quickly spent her NSFAS allowance within 24 hours and took it to social media to flex what she had bought. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @sane_magqira, shared a video of her purchases.

In the footage, the student buys groceries and then spends money on different types of alcohol and food, such as cake, pizza, chicken, chips, and more.

The clip grabbed the attention of many, leaving some people shocked and others impressed. It clocked over 134K views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

The online community took to the comments section to crack jokes while others shared their experiences and voiced their opinions.

Keith Oluwa Molefe said:

"At least your grocery trolley was full but ha.a wena."

Hello friend added:

"My roomate nought shoes worth 3.3k and skin routine products worth 1.3k, no grocery nix."

Shweshwe Teele wrote:

"I fully understand why you bought the cake."

LeloLuvcake cracked a joke, saying:

"Students are rich, I tell you."

Sikelelwa commented:

"You were spoiling yourself."

Nlo wrote:

"You guys don't deserve nice things bathong?"

Source: Briefly News