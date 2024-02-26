A young woman ruffled some feathers online after she unveiled her broke uni grocery haul from Woolworths

The student's TikTok video gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the stunner's clip with mixed emotions, while others simply laughed it off

A university student took to social media to showcase her grocery haul, which got her roasted online.

A university student unveiled her Woolworths grocery haul, which sparked online debate on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Pupil shows off grocery haul on TikTok

A clip shared by @aisha.oreo on the video platform shows the young lady unveiling the groceries she bought from Woolworths. The young lady stated that it was her "broke uni student grocery haul," which did not sit well with many online users.

The student showcased all the items she bought, such as grapes, Orange juice, strawberries, yoghurt, bread, lettuce, large potatoes, mushrooms etc. Taking to her TikTok caption, she stated the following:

"Don’t come for me in the comments ABEG there was a moth in my pasta last week i cant keep living like that."

Watch the video below:

SA in mixed emotions

Many people flooded the student's comments sections as they disagreed with her statement regarding her video clip saying:

Gabrina thee YouTuber

"When you're really broke come back with a new video."

Ayamalè Mkeys added:

"Guys, woolies isn’t that expensive, though it’s better than Pick nd Pay in prices."

Pako wrote:

"Broke but you’re eating bread that charged vat."

Paris commented:

"Saying broke mara you’re shopping at woolies chomi?"

Nandi shared:

"When they realise woolies has the best sales they’ll understand."

University res student sweats over R1.8k grocery shop

Briefly News previously that the first semester of 2024 is kicking off for many universities, which means a lot of getting ready to tackle the year. This babe will be staying in res, so she needed to stock up on supplies but was gobsmacked by the amount she had to pay.

The price of food is crippling people in South Africa. Basic needs are starting to become luxuries, and many families are battling to get through the month.

Source: Briefly News