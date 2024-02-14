Going shopping for supplies for res, this South African babe was knocked by the crippling price of food

TikTok user @khanyatyolo shared a video showing the till slip of the big shop that she did for university

People took to the comments section to share their worries about the cost of food, especially as a student

The first semester of 2024 is kicking off for many universities, and that means a lot of getting ready to tackle the year. This babe will be staying in res, so she needed to stock up on supplies but was gobsmacked by the amount she had to pay.

This woman was shocked at the cost of food when she went to buy groceries for res. Image: @khanyatyolo

Source: TikTok

The price of food is crippling people in South Africa. Basic needs are starting to become luxuries, and many families are battling to get through the month.

Res babe sweats over grocery bill

TikTok user @khanyatyolo shared a video in which she showed a glimpse of her grocery haul along with the R1.8k total it came to.

This is a lot of money for a student, and who knows how long this food will even last. Take a look:

Mzansi people share price of food stresses

Many people took to the comment section to share the stress they feel over the price of food. It is tough out there for everyone.

Read some of the comments:

tsake_z20 said:

“You were supposed to buy groceries at home ”

❤️Lebo shared:

“Shoprite it's expensive hlee”

kikkkk2 knows how to budget:

“I’m a working adult, and my groceries aren’t even that much ”

D€€ Ka¥ £oW feels it:

“I now understand why my mom used to get mad when we wasted food.”

Student thankful for parents buying res essentials

Briefly News reported that one student expressed gratitude after her parents bought her essentials for university res.

@linamasindi shared a video showing her parents getting her all the stuff she will need at res. The parents bought her blankets, pots and food.

In another video, the young lady shared a clip of moving into the residence. It is not clear which university she is attending. The clip captured her bedroom, which had a neatly made bed, two bar fridges, a study desk, a wall mirror and a cupboard.

