One student did his first res groceries, which had social media users asking if it was going to last him

The young man also brought the whole trolly with him, leaving netizens in stitches

The TikTok video has gone viral, with some saying they were taking tips on what to buy as they will be first-time students living in res

A student unpacked his first res groceries. Images: @lindosongelwa

Those who have been accepted to institutions of higher learning have started making their way to them. Some students are already settling in, and @lindosongelwa is one of them.

The TikTok user uploaded a video of him unpacking his first groceries at res. He bought 2kg Spekko Rice, Weetbix, noodles, spaghetti, Handy Andy, and Vaseline. These are to name a few.

However, what got Mzansi was that the students brought a whole trolley to his res room. Netizens ask why he brought it and what other customers will use it at the shop.

Typically, trollies are not to go far away from the shop they belong to. In the student's case, one might assume that the shop that he went to was a walking distance away. He could deadly bring the trolley back.

Students unpack first res groceries

TikTokkers want to know about the trolley

Some observed his groceries, asking why he didn't buy certain stuff, and others took tips as they were also about to embark on a new student living at res journey.

@slyyce took tips:

"Not me taking amatips okuthi kudliwani eRes izinto mele ngithenge." ( Not me taking tips of what is being eaten at res so I can buy accordingly when its my turn)

@lethinjabulo mngadi jokingly asked:

"Itrolley yona ke? Into oziyiboshwa yona " ( What about the trolly? you gonna get arrested)

@Leroy✨ said:

"Now can we talk about the trolley?❤️"

@Vera added to the list:

"You forgot sugar."

@luu questioned:

"Trolley ???"

@V laughed:

"You took the trolley? "

@simphiwevuyo hilariously asked:

"Is this gonna last the whole month?? "

Student raids home kitchen before returning to res

In another story, Briefly News reported about a student who raided her parent's kitchen before returning to res.

The video of a young woman packing groceries from her home's kitchen before returning to res resonated with many broke students facing similar struggles. While some praised the student for her thoughtful and considerate approach, others teased her for being too lenient.

