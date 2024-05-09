Kwaito star Pitch Black Afro slammed claims that DJ Cleo discovered him as an artist

In a video that was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews, Pitch Black Afro explained how he and Cleo met

Many netizens reacted to what Pitch Black Afro had to say about his relationship with DJ Cleo

Pitch Black Afro denied that DJ Cleo discovered him. Image: @snl24, @djcleo1

Ex-convict Pitch Black Afro came out guns blazing recently on social media and set some records straight.

Pitch Black Afro denies claims of DJ Cleo discovering him

Once again, Pitch Black Afro became the talk of the town lately. This was after he claimed that he was arrested wrongfully as he didn't kill his lover.

Earlier on, the Kwaito star slammed claims that radio presenter DJ Cleo was the one who discovered him and brought him to the music industry. In a video shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page, the artist mentions that Cleo wasn't the one who discovered him and that he only met the DJ when they did a song together.

The clip was captioned:

"What did DJ Cleo do to Pitch Black Afro??"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the video was shared, many netizens on social media responded to it. See the comments below:

@PostiveImpact89 wrote:

"I agree with Pitchblack on this one.. he was not discovered. Same when abelungu say they discovered things bexoka."

@MalumeRichie said:

"There is tension."

@Aria4991 tweeted:

"He really doesn't like Cleo."

@Muzekaa1 responded:

"Oksalayo uCleo wamenza iStar, engafunwa ngumuntu."

@RegoSmurf commented:

"Case of a man relying on everything from another man. Lesson here is be your own man."

@PostiveImpact89 mentioned:

"My guy is correct, he was not discovered."

@DlalaNyuswa responded:

"They met up at Eskhaleni."

