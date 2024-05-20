DJ Zinhle sparked controversy by suggesting South African youth are unemployable due to skills gaps, causing a social media uproar

Prince Kaybee supported her statement, stating it was true, leading to mixed reactions online

Some agreed with the sentiment, while others criticised it, pointing out issues with hiring practices and the need for youth to improve their skills

DJ Zinhle had the streets buzzing when she shared her thoughts about the high unemployment rate in South Africa during an interview on Radio 702. The musician and business mogul said the youth are unemployable.

Prince Kaybee agreed with DJ Zinhle's sentiments about unemployment in South Africa. Image: @princekaybee_sa and @djzinhle

Prince Kaybee rallies behind DJ Zinhle after her explosive interview

DJ Zinhle rubbed up Mzansi the wrong way after her recent interview. The star charted social media trends and made headlines after suggesting that South Africans are unemployable.

Taking to his X page after DJ Zinhle's video trended, Prince Kaybee revealed that he shared the same sentiments with the Umlilo hitmaker. The star noted that what DJ Zinhle said about the youth was true. He wrote:

"She’s telling the truth…"

Prince Kaybee's post causes a buzz

Social media users came after Prince Kaybee after sharing his thoughts about DJ Zinhle's interview. Some agreed with him, while others also lashed at him.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"How much is she paying her employees since she wants a rare skill sell specs."

@_LeratoMabuzaM added:

"I agree with her I'm not sure why they are catching feelings."

@ZancovN commented:

"What she doesn’t mention is that many HR practitioners have become so lazy they rely on systems to filter out CVs lacking specific keywords. For example, if they set the system to shortlist 'lawyer,' anyone who wrote 'legal practitioner' gets filtered out. AI isn’t always best."

@OdianMondlane wrote:

"She's definitely telling the truth. As youth, we need to start taking our work competence seriously."

@Dawn_stha added:

"While I agree for certain sectors like STEM fields...ERA operates in retail...what skill is so difficult in retail that a recent matriculant could not learn and implement successfully in a basic position?"

DJ Zinhle apologises and explains unemployable youth comments

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle was on Radio 702, where she discussed unemployment. A snippet of her interview went viral after she said that a lot of people lack skills.

A snippet of DJ Zinhle's Radio 702 interview made rounds on social media. DJ Zinhle responded after many people took it the wrong way.

