Cyan Boujee couldn't be bothered by the backlash she is facing online

The controversial media personality's dancing video raised many eyebrows, and she decided to break her silence with hilarious memes

Mzansi weighed in on Cyan's response to the criticism, saying she was pretending to be unbothered

Cyan Boujee broke her silence amid the criticism surrounding her dancing video and claimed she wasn't bothered. Images: cyan.boujee24

Cyan Boujee is moving on from the backlash caused by her dance video. The YouTuber's clip made waves on social media and had netizens giving her a bombastic side-eye, but she claims she doesn't care what people say.

Cyan Boujee responds to online backlash

In light of the criticism she faced from her viral dancing video, Cyan Boujee decided to break her silence with some spicy clap backs.

The controversial YouTuber's video left a bad taste in netizens' mouths when they spotted an unknown object fall from her skirt while she shook her bums on the dance floor.

Twitter (X) user Yolokazi_chagi shared screenshots from a seemingly unbothered Cyan, who posted several memes on her Instagram page saying the only thing she's concerned about is money.

In a meme photo, the YouTuber captioned it with a spicy comeback:

"I'm sorry, but y'all with HAVE to do your homework on how I'm not worried about sh*t but money."

In more responses, Cyan mocked the haters for being so hypercritical about her body, even making fun of the tissue situation:

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee's response

Netizens aren't convinced by Cyan Boujee's nonchalance and claim that she's faking it:

Phindiile_P said:

"She has to pretend she doesn't care cos what is she gonna do? Cry and beg us to delete the video? Naaahh."

jacktairo claimed:

"There will be a time when she doesn't get bookings anymore."

commentdroper wrote:

"Lol, of course, she's not worried about it. It's falling down during her performances."

Cyan Boujee gets compared to Skomota

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online comparisons of Cyan Boujee and Skomota's DJing skills, where netizens tried to weigh who the better DJ was.

Cyan's skills behind the decks have been widely criticised by online users who believe she's only getting booked because of her looks and popularity.

