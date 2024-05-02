A Cape Town woman with the handle Lady_maji shared a TikTok video complaining about her call centre job

She admitted to questioning her life choices and wondering if attending university would have led to better opportunities

Many South African netizens could relate to the dissatisfaction and struggle of working at a call centre

A woman shared her lack of motivation when it came to going to work. Image: @lady_maji

Source: TikTok

For many South Africans, working at a call centre can feel like a dead-end job. @lady_maji from Cape Town, knows this feeling all too well.

Woman marks 10-year call centre anniversary

The young woman posted a TikTok video venting about how she constantly had to psych herself to get ready for work every morning despite not being motivated to go to work.

"I swear to God, there's no moment when I rethink my entire life like when I need to get ready for work or when I need to leave for work, especially when I have to go to the bathroom. I need to have a conversation with myself. Sometimes, I think I even need therapy, just so that I can find the strength to bathe and get ready.

"Every year I go through a phase where I tell myself that this is the last call centre," said @lady_maji, who has been working at call centres for 10 years.

The young woman goes on to question whether her life would have been different if she had given university a chance. Maybe she would have had access to better opportunities.

Despite feeling bleak and pleading with God to intervene, @lady_maji did admit that she was grateful that she was making a living and hoped thigs would look up in the future.

SA feels woman's pain

Many netizens could relate to the woman's post as they shared their call centre experiences in the comments section.

AyandamMosia commented:

"Call centre is the reason I went back to school."

Pam said:

"I used to work night shift and that’s when I realised ukuthi no I can’t anymore ❤️"

Pauline wrote:

"Heyi sana, ever since I decided to start adding to my skills, I’ve been feeling better. Atl east it takes my mind off of things. It’s been eight years this side."

@TamarNgqabe responded:

"I have found my people."

Lawukazi commented:

"Yhoo undim wena vah. (Yhoo that's me.)"

Siyanda Makasi replied:

"Yhooo call centre!! I worked for 6 months but as a trainer zange ndiygqibe training I don’t have any experience I decided it’s time to bounce when I was trained in taking calls night shift oko yhoo."

Cnez commented:

"Mntase we’ve given varsity a chance but sigcwele kwezo call centre sana."

LLB graduate complains on TikTok about working at call centre

In another story, Briefly News reported that an LLB graduate took to TikTok to complain about the high unemployment rate in SA.

She expressed her frustration about working in a call centre because her dream of being a candidate attorney has not been realised yet.

The lady said she made a TikTok video because she wanted to make other youngsters pursuing the qualification to be aware. She added that not everyone will get a job with the big law firms.

Briefly News