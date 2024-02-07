TikTok video by an LLB graduate exposed challenges of finding employment in South Africa's legal sector

The graduate's candid account resonated with many other LLB graduates facing similar struggles

Discussions sparked on the platform about the tough job market for law graduates in South Africa

An LLB graduate voiced her frustration about the unemployment rate in South Africa. Image: @thandolwethu_mbombo

Source: TikTok

An LLB graduate took to TikTok to complain about the high unemployment rate in SA.

She expressed her frustration about having to work in a call centre because her dream of being a candidate attorney has not been realised yet.

Graduate voice frustration about unemployment

The lady said she made a TikTok video because she wanted to make other youngsters pursuing the qualification to be aware. She added that not everyone will end up bagging a job with the big law firms.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

CV to land interviews

She @thandolwethu_mbombo detailed her challenges, saying she has been applying with no luck. What's more frustrating, is that she has not even landed an interview with all her efforts.

She noted that maybe something was wrong with her CV. The graduate cried saying she desperately wanted to be a candidate attorney.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users relate to unemployment in SA

Her video resonated with many other LLB graduates who are sitting at home or doing other jobs to make ends meet.

@Priscilla said:

"You are right there's a side of LLB that students do not know. Now it's more of status. You will sit at home unless you have a connected family."

@Isaiah43_2_ shared:

"I hear you. Completed in 2020, graduated in 2021. I look at my degree every now and then and ask God if I made a mistake. "

@mattie wrote:

"It's a painful experience, a lot of LLB graduates are struggling to get articles. "

@opinionated_blackgirl commented:

"It's painful. The unemployment rate is really terrible."

@zolaniqetsele posted:

"I am so sorry my sister, I hope you find something."

@mamakaamu mentioned:

"You're not the only one. I'm at a point where I'm applying for anything that will give me some income and a reason to wake up. "

@user6816155758305 added:

"I feel your pain I am not an LLB graduate but I don't like telling people I have a degree cause it hurts so much."

@Tshonkiie suggested:

"This advice might sound off but never fear walking in at any firm just to drop your CV."

Unemployed woman shares daily challenges

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a brave woman took to TikTok to share her daily routine as an unemployed 27-year-old living in South Africa.

Her video not only provides a glimpse into the life of a job seeker but also highlights the pressing issue of unemployment, particularly among the youth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News