In a TikTok video, a 27-year-old woman shared her day in life while actively seeking employment in the challenging job market

The video begins with a young lady actively scrolling through online job postings, searching for opportunities

South Africans in the comment section sent her words of encouragement and even advised that she adds prayer to her routine

The TikTok video featuring unemployed 27-year-old woman showcases her daily routine. Source: @azzoe96

A brave woman took to TikTok to share her daily routine as an unemployed 27-year-old living in South Africa. Her video not only provides a glimpse into the life of a job seeker but also highlights the pressing issue of unemployment, particularly among the youth.

Life as an unemployed 27-year-old

The TikTok video starts with 27-year-old Azande Qwabe waking up in her modest room, equipped with only the necessities. She reaches for her smartphone, a tool that has become her lifeline in the job-hunting process. Like millions of other unemployed individuals in the country, she immediately opens her browser to scour online job portals for available opportunities.

Next, the young woman checks her emails, a moment of anticipation as she hopes for interview invitations or any positive responses from potential employers. Unfortunately, the reality of the job market hit hard, as her inbox was disappointingly empty.

To cope with the stress and maintain her physical and mental well-being, the woman decided to go for a 30-minute jog.

Check out the video below:

South African offer words of comfort

Mzansi is very familiar with what the 27-year-old woman is going through, as the country's youth unemployment stands at a staggering 32.9%. Netizens took to the comment section to encourage and advise the young woman.

temabeautyproducts adviced:

"Add prayer, sisi."

Happyg06 commented:

"Uzosebenza sis soon, don't worry." ["You will work soon."]

Ziyanda Mthembu said:

"Your space looks cosy and neat. Uzowuthola soon umsebenzi." ["You will find a job soon." ]

Kgadi complimented:

"Neat young lady. Impressive, God answers prayers."

User777 added:

"Mental health tip. Don't check your phone right after waking up. Leave your bed. Drink warm water, pray and take a walk."

South Africa has been grappling with high unemployment rates for years and it's no secret that this issue disproportionately affects the young population.

