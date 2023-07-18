This beautiful woman is in the construction industry, and her hustle has inspired many people

TikTok user @langelihle.conco shared a video of herself in her construction gear, beaming with pride

Mzansi people clapped for the amazing woman and her hustle, inspired by her unwavering hard work

This young South African woman has broken into the male-dominated construction industry and wears her reflective vest and hard hat with pride!

This construction babe shared a video of herself in her construction gear, beaming with pride. Image: TikTok / @langelihle.conco

Source: TikTok

It takes a lot of hard work and resilience to dive into a male-dominated industry as a female. This babe is proof that it can be done.

South African construction babe shows off her gear in an inspiring TikTok video

TikTok user @langelihle.conco shared a video of herself in her construction gear, explaining how proud her younger self would be.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It has taken a lot to get to where she is, and this construction babe knows this is just the beginning of her incredible journey.

Sis, you are an inspiration! Take a look at this babe:

Mzansi citizens clap for the inspiring young woman

People took to the comments section to congratulate this babe on her amazing achievement. Some thanked her for inspiring them to not give up on their dreams.

Read some of the supportive comments:

Khloe Bosh was inspired:

“Why are you living my dream ”

QUE SIRMEH was proud:

“ I'm inspired ngenza civil ❤️”

kay_bovana clapped:

“Yesss Langez!! Truly deserving ❤️”

Mutshe net knows the hustle:

“❤️nice to see another site hun.”

Lee Mataboge♂️ is inspired:

“Manifesting this for myself ”

Gorgeous woman in construction has many complimenting her beauty after posting pic wearing reflector jacket

In related news, Briefly News reported that it’s fantastic to see more women pursuing careers in the fields of civil engineering, construction, carpentry and more, with these jobs slowly becoming less ‘male-dominated’.

One stunning young lady took to social media to post a picture of herself in a reflector jacket, looking gorgeous, feminine and ready to take on the day.

LinkedIn user, Noriah Khanyi (Nkoka) Chabalala, works as a civil engineer and recently obtained her academic qualification in the field.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News