A hard-working woman in Limpopo who owns a construction company is making big moves with her business endeavours

The young lady now offers interior design services as well and plans on empowering the youth through her business by employing talented young people

Talking to Briefly News, Rabelani Ratshili shared some of her achievements and opened up about her dreams to have her company become well-known right across the globe

A dedicated young lady who owns a construction company is grinding hard with her business.

Rabelani Ratshili has a successful construction company. Image: Rabelani Ratshili/Supplied

Briefly News previously wrote about Rabelani Ratshili’s carpenter father inspiring her love of construction and some of her wonderful achievements.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the hard worker explains that she now offers interior decor services to make a house truly feel like a home once it’s been built.

In conversation with Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor, the boss babe also shared that she had been in the United Arab Emirates to learn some important skills to improve her business:

“I was in Dubai, so I’ve learnt and experienced a lot in construction companies around there. I have returned with great skills.”

Lady with construction company dreams of empowering youth

Rabelani wants to provide skills and employment opportunities to unemployed young people:

“In this youth month, my wish is to employ at least 10 young entrepreneurs, and my dream is to one day travel more. My [other] dream is [for my] company to be well-known [right across the globe].”

