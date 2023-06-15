A woman's construction project for a block of flats has taken the internet by storm, rapidly gaining viral attention

Her post showcases the progress on the building and has sparked widespread admiration and fascination

Mzansi has rallied behind her, applauding her remarkable determination and celebrating her unwavering commitment to her dreams

Woman's block of flats trends as Mzansi applauds her for her remarkable determination. Images:@lesego_nana/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman shared a glimpse of the block of flats she is building, showcasing her unwavering commitment to achieving her dreams.

Woman building her dreams shows off block of flats

This visionary woman is making strides towards her goals. TikTok user @lesego_nana shared a video which has been trending, with people across Mzansi applauding her indomitable spirit and applauding her for defying the odds. While she voiced her frustration of how much money has been put into the building, people encouraged her that her sacrafices would all be worth it.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds women's remarkable determination

People across the country has rallied behind her, acknowledging her determination and celebrating her as a role model. The woman's achievement resonates with many, inspiring others to chase their own dreams and embrace the boundless potential within them.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the lady's building project:

@Qubolic Paul Jnr said:

"Hey there, congrats on the accomplishment. can you please give a sneak peek into one of the units."

@Sphiwe Magule commented:

"It’s draining but you will thank yourself later ours took almost three years to complete, today we building our second one with 36 units."

@emeldah mohapi said:

"My next project after I finish my house that I have been building for 8 years now as a single mom of 3. This is hope for me."

@Lebz_500 commented:

"It is going to pay off, am 5 years in this business and whenever I take on new project, I am always under prepared."

@clementthwala160 said:

"Black excellence indeed."

@Sam commented:

"Beautiful, that's why I want to win the Lotto."

@Kgomotso KG Molepo said:

"This is inspirational."

