The African National Congress has vowed to shield citizens from the rising cost of living affecting many in the country

ANC NEC member Mamoloko Kubayi noted with concern about rising electricity bills and high food prices

Social media users weren't buying anything Kubayi mentioned, saying the ANC also made promises they didn't keep

During a special NEC meeting, the party unveiled plans to protect citizens from the rising cost of living, but South Africans weren’t buying it. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

The African National Congress-led government is working hard to protect citizens from the rising cost of living.

That’s according to ANC NEC member Mamoloko Kubayi, who made the comments during her speech on day two of the special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Touching on the topic of rising electricity bills and food prices, she said that the populace urgently needed relief.

ANC committed to easing the burden

Kubayi maintained that the ANC was committed to easing the burden on South Africans, adding that they were taking measures which were working.

“Our people’s lives are steadily improving,” she said.

Kubayi also said that the party would ensure that electricity remains affordable for all.

“The ANC will not allow spiralling tariffs to undermine the livelihood of our people,” she added.

South Africans remain doubtful

While Kubayi’s comments appeared promising on paper, social media users weren’t reassured.

Many commented that the cost of living was high because of the ANC.

Dimakatso Somo said:

“Empty promises as usual.”

Harrison Sieda asked:

“How?? Because Eskom is raising electricity tariffs next year. Whenever the entity asks for tariffs, not a single ANC leader raises their voice.”

Nyash Silicon added:

“This ANC is not tired of promising.”

Lucky Thomas said:

“Mxm. They cause the problems and turn around and say they will fix them. What rubbish is this?”

Motsok Modisane stated:

“Promises after promises.”

South Africans face economic struggles

Briefly News recently focused on the economic struggles facing many South Africans at the moment.

Social media users opened up on the financial realities they face, with minimal incomes that barely cover expenses, a common theme.

The comments from families who scraped by on minimal salaries painted a stark picture of the country's financial challenges.

