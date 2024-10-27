The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is launching a new facial recognition system

SASSA is looking to combat fraud after two Stellenbosch University students uncovered fraud at the agency

South Africans are divided over the initiative, with some wondering how the agency would manage it

SASSA is committed to combatting fraud and will launch a facial recognition system, but South Africans are unsure how it would work. Image: @sapeople.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is committed to fighting fraud.

The agency plans to roll out facial recognition nationwide as an added security measure to prevent fraud.

The announcement comes after a pair of Computer Science students at Stellenbosch University uncovered extensive fraud at SASSA.

Students discover fraud at SASSA

The two first-year students uncovered fraud with the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant applications, as they found applications in their names.

The funds were being paid into bank accounts that didn’t belong to them.

SASSA launch pilot project in Eastern Cape

With plans to roll out the system throughout the country underway, SASSA has already launched a pilot project in the Eastern Cape.

SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi explained that there were challenges, especially because many citizens did not have access to smart gadgets.

“The facial recognition was implemented, but it was obviously a pilot process which basically started in the Eastern Cape. We intend to roll it out all over the country. However, we also acknowledge that there are people who still don’t have access to gadgets, like your smart phones,” he said.

“So, we need to make sure that those individuals are catered for. So that they are able to come to a SASSA office and do the verification,” he explained.

South Africans split over new plan

While some online praised the idea, others wondered how SASSA could manage it.

James Kanelo said:

“But we all know when it comes to our government that the system will be offline. Our grannies will return home without money.”

Desiré van der Merwe added:

“This will curb fraud.”

@PantsiMelikhaya said:

“Damn. What systems would they use, as they are compromised?”

@Trompies015 added:

“Long overdue.”

@LetlatsaMo1345 asked:

“How much is going to cost, and who is going to get the tender?”

Mzansi sick of SASSA's incompetence

Briefly News previously reported that some netizens are sick and tired of the attitude of SASSA employees.

Netizens were upset with employees at a branch after they closed the office doors after the business day just started.

People grew frustrated after being left standing outside, including an impatient granny who didn’t hesitate to share her thoughts.

