Oliver Reginald Tambo was the longest-serving president of the African National Congress

The former party president would have turned 107 this year, and the ANC celebrated his legacy

South Africans don't believe Tambo would be happy with how the ANC has slowly become

The African National Congress celebrated Oliver Reginald Tambo on his birthday, but South Africans don't think he would be happy with the party. Image: Alexander Joe/ @MYANC.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Would Oliver Reginal Tambo be proud of the African National Congress (ANC) today?

That is a question being raised as the ANC honoured the legacy of the party’s former president.

Supporters gathered at the Tamboville Cemetery in Ekurhuleni to pay tribute to the party's former president on what would have been his 107th birthday.

ANC commemorate Tambo on his birthday

Some of the ANC's senior structures gathered at his burial site on 27 October to pay tribute to the party’s longest-serving president.

He served as president between 1967 and 1991.

Tambo died in 1993, two weeks after the murder of Chris Hani.

To mark his birthday, members and supporters of the party gathered at his burial site honour his memory.

His daughter Nomatemba also paid tribute at the burial site, saying she was happy her father left a lasting legacy.

“There are so many ways that OR Tambo is being honoured, how he’s being remembered. All I can say is keep remembering and keep honouring him.”

South Africans weigh in on celebrations

While some social media users paid tribute to the former party president, others criticised what the ANC had become. Some even accused the party of selling out by forming the Government of National Unity.

@mogojemolelekoa said:

“You sing so well because at least you know you have something to eat tonight. My heart goes out to millions of hard-working volunteers who are still economically disadvantaged.”

@mothethomafere1 added:

“There is no need for singing the struggle songs anymore, especially after selling out the revolution's gains to the DA.”

@Vuyo40049555 said:

“He must be turning in his grave, seeing how corrupt you have become.”

@TeeM2024 added:

“The struggle songs are meaningless if the actions you take as the ANC is to go in a GNU with the DA. The mzabalo songs are reduced to amapiano.”

@BAU86732450 said:

“I only see people who have destroyed South Africa while becoming filthy rich at the expense of the masses...I dare you to list @MYANC members who accumulated wealth in the past 30 years with no skeletons in the closet.”

@mogojemolelekoa stated:

“And I am sure he is looking at you with disgust because of the way you have betrayed his people. You had access to state resources to transform and empower blacks economically, but you stole to enrich yourself.”

@MfeVincent said:

“I wish he knew how you've betrayed him. His blood and sweat. Now you are just a bunch of jokes.”

Mbeki wants more people like Tambo

In a related article, Thabo Mbeki urged young people to follow the example of Oliver Thambo and Eliha Barayi.

Briefly News reported that Mbeki hailed the two struggle veterans during a speech at a UNISA graduation ceremony.

The former State President said that South Africa needed heroes like the duo to overcome the country's challenges.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News