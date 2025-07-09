Woman Shares Reality of Renting R11.5K Apartment in Cape Town Excluding Utilities
- A young South African woman stunned Mzansi when she shared the reality of living in her dream home
- The youngster gagged the internet when she revealed in a now-viral TikTok video how much she paid for rent in Cape Town
- Social media users wondered how much her salary was after splurging that many thousands on a rental property
People who live in Cape Town have complained about the high cost of housing in the area.
A simple studio apartment in Woodstock could cost around R7000 a month. People often share their pain of having to starve themselves to afford a place to stay.
A young South African woman on TikTok, Asanda Nongauza, shared the truth about finding her dream apartment in Cape Town. The loft apartment is stunning, and so is its monthly rental price.
Lady shares reality of renting an apartment in Cape Town
A young South African woman, Asanda Nongauza, was excited to finally live in her dream home. The youngster found a loft apartment that she’s always longed for.
Nongauza explained that although she is happy with her home, the rental price is absurd. Her worst day is when the landlord demands his rent.
The woman pays R11.5K monthly, excluding utilities. People assumed that the lady had a great job after revealing her rent.
Many congratulated her for being able to afford her dream home in a luxurious city. Others chose to live vicariously through her as they too dream of living a much softer life.
Nongauza assured South Africans that the decision to get the loft apartment was incredible:
“Best decision ever.”
She also encouraged others to reward themselves with the life of their dreams by working hard. The youngster responded kindly to comments people made on her now-viral TikTok video on Monday.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA wowed by lady’s R11.5K rental property in Cape Town
Social media users were stunned by the woman after sharing her now-viral TikTok video:
@vin petrol commented:
“In CPT? You have MONEY MONEY.”
@hon_ey429 was curious:
“How much is it? You don’t have to say the exact amount.”
@bomiikazi.n responded:
“I’m going to be honest with you. My current rental, now excluding utilities and WiFi, is sitting at R11.5K.”
@@kaycee🏳️🌈 wondered:
“If you work in CPT, does it mean the salary is as beautiful as their apartments, or what? Just curious.”
@bomiikazi.n shared.
“Nope - the salaries are actually atrocious to be honest.”
@Lisaa❤said:
“You are living MY DREAM. I need this to be me in exactly two years.”
@bomiikazi.n wrote:
“You will have more than this.”
@Hlubikazi👸🏽 commented:
“Look, I salute you. You must have such peace of mind. Congratulations, my babes.”
@legendicontheemoment insisted:
“I have to see it!”
@LeeArt011 said:
“As a loft lover, congratulations. I can't wait to see how you style it.”
@BigIddy wondered:
“It’s so beautiful! What do you do for work?”
