South Africans were inspired and curious after a local man's viral TikTok video authentically showcased his thriving life in the United States, offering a relatable glimpse into building a successful life abroad.

A South African man shared a TikTok video giving a glimpse into his life in the US, and Mzansi was captivated by his humble success and modern apartment. Image: @sphesihlebiyela64

A South African man has captured Mzansi’s attention with a TikTok video that offers a glimpse into his life in the United States. The video, shared by user @sphesihlebiyela64, gave viewers an inside look at his sleek, modern apartment and his daily routine, sparking admiration and inspiration from thousands across the country.

In the now-viral clip, the young man, who recorded the vlog in Zulu, takes followers along on a calm, unfiltered journey through a typical day in his American life. He begins by showing his tidy bedroom setup and morning routine, followed by preparing breakfast. From there, he steps out to visit a nearby store, where he highlights a few items exclusive to American shelves, including iPhone prices in America.

The American dream

The comment section quickly filled up with praise and curiosity. Many South Africans expressed how inspired they felt seeing someone who shares their background thriving overseas. Some viewers asked about how he made the move, while other netizens also living in America asked where he was so they could link up.

For many, the video served as both a source of motivation and a reminder that international success stories are possible. His quiet confidence and proud Zulu accent resonated deeply with quite a lot of people who called him a role model for the youth back home.

A man from South Africa impressed TikTok with a video showing his everyday life in the US, featuring his apartment and peaceful lifestyle. Image: @sphesihlebiyela64

Netizens react to the video

Mbali_Mkhize shared:

"I'm definitely following you because you said 'iDrossa yezwa?' 🥺🥺"

Lil_man2 shared:

"This is my life! 🤣😭 That phone is expensive, bro!"

Mashobane Moruthane commented:

"Awee! Watching from California."

Princess Ephraim asked:

"Which state are you in?"

ItsYolisa_M shared:

"When are you coming back? I need that iPhone. 😩"

Selepe wrote:

"Please make a video where you say 'three,' I need to hear how you pronounce it. 😂😭"

Aaron Ngwane added:

"Your face looks so familiar!"

Peanut asked:

"How much is it to go to the USA?"

Miss Mo asked:

"Are you in Florida?"

Nokue said:

"Which part of Florida? I’m also in Florida."

God's Final Joke asked:

"Wait… are you in Miami?"

Kay_Vee said:

"Where do you stay? We need to be friends. 😂 I also love food just like you! 😂😂 I’m in NYC."

Dee Dee asked:

"Is it $200 per month or a once-off payment?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

