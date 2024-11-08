Amapiano vs Afrobeats: South African Living Abroad Finds Nigerians, Sparks Hilarious Debate
- A South African woman living in Europe shared that she met Nigerians in her Italian class
- After approaching them, she told them that South Africa's amapiano was better than their Afrobeats
- Social media users in the post's comment section loved how bold the woman was and represented Mzansi
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
South Africans and Nigerians have a long-standing, playful rivalry, especially when it comes to claiming supremacy over music genres like amapiano and Afrobeats.
Adding fuel to the banter, a South African woman living abroad encountered Nigerians, sparking a hilarious debate concerning the two genres.
Woman starts playful, controversial conversation
A South African woman named Nikita, who lives in Europe, shared on her TikTok account (@nikita_navin) that she randomly met Nigerian students in her Italian class.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Approaching the West African women, Nikita smirked and said to them:
"I just have one thing to say: Amapiano is better than Afrobeats."
One of the women called Nikita's claim a lie and invited her to sit down.
Watch the video below:
Internet users react to woman's take on amapiano and Afrobeats
Thousands of social media users headed to the woman's comment section to share their opinions about the controversial take on the genres.
@malaikas_perspective told app users:
"Amapiano and Afrobeats rock! As Africans, we should always love and encourage each other."
@unongoloza said to Nikita:
"You are representing our country. They should give you a seat in parliament."
@akitatinaka2 humorously added in the comments:
"This will definitely weaken our diplomatic relations."
@zama_mathonsi, who enjoyed the video, said:
"I love your spirit for causing problems."
@t3mi_t shared with the online community:
"This is what it should be about: jokes. Did you hear her say, 'Come and sit down'? That's how the friendship begins."
@xxteresaaaaaa wrote in the post's comment section:
"What an icebreaker, and a great way to immediately gain a family."
Nigerians claim to have popularised amapiano to the next level
Earlier this year, Briefly News reported that Nigerians were asserting their influence on the popularity of amapiano, which caused an uproar on TikTok.
The video went viral and sparked a heated debate about which country, South Africa or Nigeria, made better songs in the genre.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za