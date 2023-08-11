A South African woman shared some of her eventful experiences of living in Malta, in Europe

In the TikTok post, Cassidy Johnston shared how she survived on very little in her first month and got to explore the beautiful and safe country

Cassidy's adventures made quite an impression on Mzansi netizens, who responded to the video with positive comments

A South African woman who packed her bags to live abroad in Malta took to social media to share several things and experiences that altered her brain chemistry.

A South African woman shared some of the eventful things she got up to since moving to Malta. Image: @cassjohnstonx/TikTok

Malta is an archipelago in the central Mediterranean between Sicily and the North African coast. It's a nation known for historic sites related to a succession of rulers, including the Romans, Moors, Knights of Saint John, French and British.

Malta is also a very safe country with a low crime rate, according to Melita. This makes it a great place to live for families and individuals who are looking for a peaceful and secure environment.

SA woman in Malta shares her experiences of living on very little and loving it

In the TikTok post, Cassidy Johnston (@cassjohnstonx) shares images and screenshots revealing the beautiful view she wakes up to, how she lived off spaghetti with baked beans and chicken soup for the first month before getting paid, how she spends hours trying to catch the bus, exploring the cold, feeling safe to walk at night and experiencing a good public hospital among other eventful activities.

Despite being broke in her first month in Malta, it seems Cassidy may have found her little slice of heaven on earth.

Woman's Malta lifestyle leaves Mzansi netizens in awe

thandek03 responded:

"As a South African, I’m happy for you."

Aoife said:

"I eat spaghetti and baked beans when I do have money , elite foods."

himiam7061 replied:

"At least you had some feta, so it wasn't that bad."

Halima commented:

"Wow And about the good public hospital, was it all free? You had to pay absolutely nothing? ."

SuziQ replied:

"That looks amazing. Wish I could be there."

Mishiato Dolly Mzamo commented:

"The feeling safe to walk alone at night, I want."

