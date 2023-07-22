A young man went on a road trip in order to surprise his girlfriend, who he had not seen in weeks

The man had to take a bus to Botswana, and he made a video of how he missed the departure time

People were on the edge of their seats as they watched the exciting vlog of the man's travel, and he got back on track

One guy missed his girlfriend and decided to surprise her. The young creator's partner lives in Botswana, so he made the trip.

A TikTok video shows a man chasing an Intercape bus headed to Botswana in an effort to surprise his gf. Image: @segzyunicorn

Many people were invested as they watched the man's world adventure to his long-distance bae. The video of his surprise received more than 12 000 likes.

Man forced to chase Intercape bus after missing it

@segzyunicorn travelled from South Africa to Botswana by bus to see his girlfriend. The video shows that he had to follow the bus to another town after he missed it.

In the vlog, he managed to catch the Intercape after following it from the Midrand station in Johannesburg to Pretoria. The video ends with his girlfriend reacting to her surprise. Watch the video below:

Online users gush over long-distance couple

The boyfriend's video received hundreds of comments. Many people were happy to see a young couple that has been dating for over two years.

Ene Kgwarae commented:

"Adorbs. I'm glad you love it here."

Botswana is pretty chill wrote:

thanks for the inspo. all the best babies."

Seta Maapola added:

"Dope surprise champ."

Kgotsofalo said:

"This is the sweetest video I have seen today."

Sho Dnx joked:

"So you’re saying my loml is in Bots? Got it."

