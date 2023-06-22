A university student recently chronicled her unforgettable journey with Intercape, a budget-friendly alternative to flying

Opting for an Intercape bus instead of expensive air travel, she discovered a comfortable and well-equipped service

Netizens shared their views on using the bus service and highlighted how affordable it is to use this mode of transport

University student chronicled her unforgettable journey with Intercape. Images:@qhawemazaleni/TikTok.

In a world where air travel can often break the bank, one university student embarked on an alternative journey with Intercape.

University student's adventure chronicles of her affordable travel option

Qhawe Mazaleni's experience on the bus left her pleasantly surprised and inspired. Through her captivating video, she shared the joys of affordable travel and the unique experiences that unfolded along the way. The student's decision to opt for Intercape, a long-distance bus service, was driven by the high cost of flying. Little did she know that this choice would open doors to an incredible adventure.

Mazeleni said:

" Flights are currently too expensive for me to fly home and back to university so I make do with what’s available. I realise that a lot of people find themselves in a similar situation and I just wanted to show that just because you aren’t taking the route you wanted, you can still reach your destination while enjoying the journey."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to young lady's Intercape travels

This university student's journey with Intercape serves as a reminder that affordable travel options can offer incredible adventures and life-changing experiences. Mzansi shared their stories about using the bus to travel.

People shared their views in the comment section:

@LUNESH_ZN commented:

"Intercape is the best I always travel with them from durban to Pretoria. They always on time"

@Stella said:

"The garage stops are everything."

@Phi.wo commented:

"Road Trips over flights any day."

@Nkulii.Oliphant said:

"It’s the charging ports that work for me."

@lux commented:

"We were on the same bus."

@Jazmyn Smith said:

"I find them bus trips so therapeutic."

