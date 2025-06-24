A Zimbabwean content creator showed people a part of her luxurious lifestyle, which included travel and designer purchases

The young lady posted a video of her journey from Dubai to South Africa in a video which received a lot of attention on social media

The TikTok creator who constantly shares snippets of her life often gets various reactions to her luxurious lifestyle

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young Zimbabwean lady posted a TikTok video, documenting parts of her life. The lady was travelling to South Africa and she gave people a look into her journey.

A Zimbabwean rich kid vlogged travelling from Dubai to South Africa. Image: @rebekah2342

Source: TikTok

The video by the young lady received more than 30,000 likes. The video showing the TikTokker's journey flying from Dubai to South Africa and the purchases she made fascinated online users.

Zimbabwean from Dubai flies to South Africa

In a TikTok video by @rebekah2342, she posted a vlog travelling to South Africa from Dubai. First, she showed off some of the luxury purchases she made, which included Gucci. Next, the TikTokker and her sister drove to the airport, where they bought more designer items, including Gucci and Dior fragrances.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The young lady flew first class and she filmed the experience, which included a shower and fresh food. She then arrived in South Africa, and explained she was staying at one of her family's houses in South Africa, which she said is one of her favourites.

A wealthy TikToker from Zimbabwe arrived at her mansion in South Africa. Image: Robert Daly

Source: Getty Images

SA rich kid impresses

In a different story, a South African girl left people stunned when she shared a typical day in her life. The young girl was soon lauded for being well off after people got to see the luxuries she had access to. In a video, the young lady displayed a day of leisure where she visited a luxurious salon in then proceeded to an event by Chanel.

TikTok viewers in awe of rich kid

The content creator showing off her having receives comments from people in disbelief of her lifestyle. Online users noted how wealthy she seemed as they raved about her fancy flight and the mansion she arrived at. Watch her Dubai- South Africa trip below:

emmydee🇿🇼🇦🇪 remarked:

"I didn't see the comment 'go home wena kwerekwere' yoooh without money you get all kind of insults in this world."

✧𝐵𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓁𝓎𝓃𝑒✧ asked:

"What side do you face when praying?"

stvr.khoni was in awe:

"Eh le'ja monate mos."

lmba_chipo_events added:

"Proof that money gives the utmost convenience. Love it for you😍"

tiney@15 said:

"Next time just put me in your handbag, birthday."

khensani wondered:

"What does your father do for a living?"😭

Lelzzz 🫶🏾 wanted to know:

"One question nje , what do you parents do for a living 😭 I need to do what they do 😭"

Asakhé asked:

"Gucci ?? Dior ??… ma’am do you need a Xhosa king in your life ??🥰"

ちノリム🥷🏾 remakred;

"One of our house’s in South Africa is madness😭"

Other Briefly News stories about rich kids

A young lady showed people the spontaneous flight she took with her friend in a video that made people believe they were rich.

People with amazed by a high schooler who showed people that he drives to school in a Porsche.

Many people were left envious by the lavish lifestyle a young woman put on display in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News