A TikTok video showcasing a privileged teenager's after-school routine, complete with a Porsche drop-off, has left South Africans amazed

The content creator's home reveals signs of wealth including a sophisticated wine collection, highlighting the lifestyle of South Africa's top earners

Social media users responded with a mix of humour and reflection, with many pointing out the stark contrast between different lifestyles in Mzansi

A young man shared a video showing what his after-school routine looks like. Mzansi had to comment on the rich boy's lifestyle. Images: @im._.not._.lwandi

TikTok content creator @im..not..lwandi had South Africans talking after sharing his luxurious after-school routine, giving viewers a glimpse into the life of Mzansi's privileged youth.

The footage follows the teen's routine, starting with his arrival home in a Porsche, followed by his evening activities in a luxurious setting. The home's interior, complete with an impressive wine collection, reflects the lifestyle of South Africa's wealthy elite.

Everyday luxury

While many South Africans dream of joining the country's top 1% - which requires earning over R1.9 million annually - this young content creator shows what life looks like for those already or almost there.

One young man posted a video of what he does after school. Many couldn't help but compare their lives top his. Images: @im._.not._.lwandi

Mzansi reacts with humour

@Mokete.PM noted:

"Ya'll bath after school 😭😭👍"

@Broski joked:

"Bro, I was confused why it didn't have audio but then I realized my iPhone 16 pro max was tryna connect to my Ferrari 296 GTB😭😭😭silly 6'4 me 😭"

@Obakeng🌸 reflected:

"I've realised that people are living and am surviving💔😹😹"

@Bokamoso💋 shared:

"We have the same calculator, it means I am getting there moc😭"

@ac_xxx4 observed:

"After school routine, vumbu iPorsche, yah neh😭😭😭"

@amahle commented:

"The food he eats on a random after school is the food we eat month end at home 😞"

@Bonganimalasha1 hoped:

"I'm using the same braai sauce, it means am going to get rich also."

One woman's luxurious Cape Town shopping spree had Mzansi dreaming after she shared her partner's generous spending habits at high-end stores.

A student's grocery haul sparked debates online about wealth disparities in South Africa, with many questioning what constitutes being "rich" in modern Mzansi.

