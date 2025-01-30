“I Would Buy a Car”: Woman Flexes Cape Town Shopping Spree With Her Big-Spender Partner, SA in Awe
- One woman gave TikTok users a sneak peek of her luxe lifestyle, courtesy of her generous partner
- High-end shops in Cape Town were her playground, and she got spoiled with lots of expensive gifts
- The ladies in her comments are amazed by her soft life and some are living vicariously through her post
Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!
Wow, mogal is living large! She showed the perks of dating a baller on social media by flaunting her major shopping spree.
Woman gets designer items
The lady posted a clip on her TikTok page @rogersjennifer77 strolling through Cape Town’s luxurious stores.
She didn’t shy away from flexing how easy it all seemed with her partner’s financial backing: "Come with me to spend my man's money."
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
Her picks included killer shoes and a few statement bags from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Amiri.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Video gets tongues wagging
The post sparked mixed reactions. Some viewers love her soft girl era, and others said they would have invested the money.
See some comments below:
@bgdrey7 said:
"I know from the back view that’s Seriki Richie."
@LindiweTomMthethwa posted:
"Lol, I would buy a car, or an apartment, or start a business, or spoil my family. Yoh the price of material things stresses me out so much because it’s really ridiculous."
@MissNudo wrote:
"Ai some girls are lucky. 😫"
@nelisa_mentalwelnescoach shared:
"I'd sell all of that for a business then when he's tired of me I got something."
@consolia asked:
"Where do you guys get these people? 😭"
@MonicaMarkus commented:
"This is exactly how I want to be in my soft girl era. Obsessed with handbags and wigs. 😩😅"
@RethabileMashaba typed:
"Oh stranger I love it for you! ❤️ Keep spending that money, and don’t forget to take us with. 😅"
@philly__s added:
"Lord, I see what you are doing for other kids. 🙏🏿"
More women enjoying the spoils of love
- A local woman flexed on social media about the wife allowance she received from her husband.
- A supportive husband spent big bucks on building materials to help his wife kickstart his wife's rental accommodation business.
- Another woman flaunted the things her Tinder date bought for her during their one-week relationship.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za