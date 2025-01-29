A devoted wife went the extra mile by driving 60KM, just to make sure her husband had a hearty meal

The heartfelt moment was shared on TikTok, where viewers admired her effort and the couple's loving bond

Social media users praised her gesture, with some hoping to get caring wives when they marry and others acknowledging that the husband was a lucky man

A wife who loves cooking for her man took him a home-cooked meal at work. Image: aksaqomeki

Source: TikTok

A woman melted hearts on social media after sharing a video of her thoughtful act, driving a whooping 60km to deliver food for the love of her life.

The touching clip was posted on TikTok by the woman, whose user handle is @aksaqomeki, gaining massive views, likes and comments.

The woman delivers food for hubby

In the clip, @aksaqomeki is sitting in the car near the bushes, unable to enter her husband's work site. Her husband's bakkie can be seen coming from a distance driving at what appeared to be lightning speed.

When he arrives, he jumps into her car, beaming with excitement and immediately starts indulging in the meal.

Watch the cute video below:

The woman's gesture touches Mzansi

The video gained almost 700 comments from social media users who praised the wife's dedication. Many admired the couple's relationship, saying such gestures strengthened love and respect. Others were happy to hear that the husband's high speed was because the wife had that part of the video on fast-forward.

A woman shared a cute gesture she did for her husband warming many hearts, Image: @aksaqomeki

Source: TikTok

User @LESEGOsego 🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:

"Indoda comes first mama angikusoli 😂😂."

User @Mpongo Kazingeleayo commented:

"Yoh my wife does that too."

User @sanda_ added:

"🥰🔥😂 Single people must excuse us on TikTok."

User @user1219606775414 shared:

"Feed him and respect you will never go wrong ladies. Anga (he can) robber ibank yedwa (alone) just for you."

User @Luvo Nangu commented:

"Enkosi mama masimbongele utata (thanks mama, thanking you on behalf of your husband), this is what love should be🥰🥰."

User @Blessing Mashele said:

"Home-cooked meal🥘 Proud of you sisi 🙏."

3 Other long-distance rides to partners

A Briefly News reported that a local guy drove for three hours to see his woman who had a bad week, and the gesture warmed social media users' hearts.

A woman who wanted to surprise her man drove for five hours only to get there and discover that he was cheating.

A woman took a video of her boyfriend napping on the side of the road in his car and shared they couldn't continue with their long-distance journey as she couldn't drive.

Source: Briefly News