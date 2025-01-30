Global site navigation

“Hospitality Is Out of This World”: Swati Woman’s Family Trip to Pakistan Leaves Netizens Fascinated
by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A lovely Swati woman and her husband took their two children on an unforgettable trip to Pakistan
  • The woman gave TikTokkers front-row seats on the journey from jam-packed luggage and hectic travels
  • Eager viewers flooded the comments, begging for more visuals of the vibrant scenery of the country in South Asia

TikTok photos of a Swati and Pakistani married couple
A couple's journey to Pakistan made waves online. Image: @zintomamguluva
Source: TikTok

Multiracial couples blending cultures are always a vibe. A woman from Eswatini shared a vlog documenting her travels to her husband's home country, Pakistan.

Woman shows journey on TikTok

The married couple's two little girls tagged along for the epic adventure. The heartwarming clip was posted on the wife's TikTok page @zintomamguluva.

A TikTok photo of a multiracial couple
A couple shared a snap of their journey on social media. Image: @zintomamguluva
Source: TikTok

TikTokkers witness stages of trip

The video kicked off at their home with luggage in tow, then they were captured at the airport before jetting off. The final shots immersed TikTokkers in Pakistan’s busy city traffic.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens flocked to the comments section, intrigued by the unique cultural mash-up. Many gushed about the beautiful family.

See a few comments below:

@FranscinaMosikili stated:

"Hope you have return tickets for you and the kids, I'm so afraid. 😨 😱"

@user5385163269286 shared:

"I'm scared to marry a guy from Bochum what about outside the country? 😳"

@Quiinlicious asked:

"Nice! You took how many days to arrive there?"

@TPenelop posted:

"You have beautiful kids. 🥰🥰🥰"

@Mampie said:

"Take us through the whole journey when you get there. You have beautiful kids mama, enjoy. 🥂"

@Tebesutfu typed:

"This vlog makes me so happy. 😭🥺💖"

@@miss.a594 wrote:

"Beautiful family! 🥰🥰"

@zaah added:

"Girl enjoy and make the most of it! You will receive so much love, their hospitality is out of this world! ❤️"

Other couples travel long-distance for love

