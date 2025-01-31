Learning how to drive can be scary, but one domestic worker has taken on her bosses’ challenge with confidence

The couple started teaching the helper how to drive a couple of months ago and the progress is amazing

The TikTok video showing her current driving skills impressed netizens, who cheered in the comments section

A woman shared a heartwarming moment of her domestic helper. Image: @karabodidi

Source: TikTok

A married couple decided to empower their domestic helper with driving skills.

Driving without an instructor

The nerve-wracking journey started three months ago with lots of oops moments on the first day.

But with patience and support, she’s come a long way. Now, she’s driving without needing any instructions.

A married couple equipped their helper with driving skills. Image: @karabodidi

Source: Getty Images

Woman shows visuals of helper

The wife posted the update video on her TikTok handle @karabodidi_. It shows the helper cruising solo like an experienced driver. Driving is a crucial skill that will surely make their lives more in the household.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users praise couple's kind deed

TikTokkers are impressed with the progress. Many are showering the couple with love and applause.

See some comments below:

@tiisetsodiphare said:

"Modimo a le blesse goya goile. ❤️🥹"

@zwakelemnguni wrote:

"God bless you Mrs and Mr Khumalo! 👏 We need more people like you. Beautiful content. ❤️🌹"

@nwabisangxeketo commented:

"Ah Didi this is beautiful. 😍 Love, love it for aunty."

@rotondwa___1 joked:

"Karabo can yall adopt me please? 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@pfumie07 mentioned:

"AJ's best friend is so lucky to have you guy. 🥺❤️"

@drjuliasakman stated:

"Love it mama! This is so sweet. You guys are a blessing in each other's lives. 🥺❤️"

@ngwetji_ya_dinare posted:

"Oh school drop-offs will be great with her bestie! Go aunty 🥰"

@Thando shared:

"Not this video triggering my grief. Lost my darling aunty in January. Oh the plans we had. Seeing you guys laugh like that, I’d give anything to laugh with her like that one last time. Inkosi inigcine. ❣️"

