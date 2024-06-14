A domestic worker started prioritising her health and joined a lady who had been jogging around her block

The ladies jog in the morning, and Nesta makes sure to spare 15 minutes to sneak in some cardio with Maryke

Maryke is very much into fitness and is passionate about empowering others to be the best versions of themselves.

Rewriting the narrative

Nesta makes sure to spare at least 15 minutes in the morning to sneak in some cardio and get her body up and running for the day. The domestic worker had no idea that she was TikTok famous until a relative called her.

“My cousin phoned me and asked me why I’m on TikTok.”

Nesta only realized that she was famous on TikTok when she checked a WhatsApp message from her jogging buddy, Maryke.

Watch video below:

The friendship we didn’t know we needed

This is the cutest friendship on the internet. The two get along so well. Maryke motivates Nesta so well, it is easy to believe that this duo is a match made in fitness heaven.

Maryke captioned the clip:

“I’m crying. Nesta is the BEST! She’s doing so well!”

Netizens love the duo and commented:

@Marie Antoinette cannot hide her feelings:

"I'm in love with this friendship."

@Kali loves the duo:

"This is the cutest series on my FYP."

Madam_folake is willing to invest in the frienship:

"I love this & I’m so invested, I'm willing to contribute for the running shoes."

@Vuyelwa highlighted some kind words:

"Kindness always wins love to see it."

Domestic workers go through too much dirt

