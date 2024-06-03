Domestic worker's salary and earnings in South Africa (2024)

Domestic workers play an integral part in many South African households, with some domestic workers being the sole homemakers through cleaning, cooking, and sometimes watching children. Providing adequate income for their services is essential to all that they do. How much should you pay a domestic worker per day? This article discusses the average domestic worker's salary in 2024 and other essential details.

The domestic worker profession is in high demand in the country, and homes with domestic workers are commonplace in South Africa. According to The Conversation, an estimated 800,000 people work as domestic workers in the country.

Good news for South African domestic workers came in January 2024, when the minimum wage increased. How much will domestic workers get paid in 2024? Here is what we know.

Domestic worker’s salary per month

According to an article pushed by BusinessTech on January 12, 2024, the Department of Employment and Labour’s National Minimum Wage Commission recommended an above-inflation hike to the NMW for 2024.

The increase was believed to be due to domestic workers bringing home as much as an estimated R27,71 hourly. Knowing this, what is the basic salary for a domestic worker? ‌Nedbank reported that before the official increase on March 1, 2024, the increase went from R25,42 per hour to R27,58 per hour, more than the initially estimated increase.

The increase means the minimum wage for domestic workers per month could be around R4,433.60 or more. The domestic worker's minimum wage per day is not reported as it depends on hours worked and not set working hours. Daily income would depend on the employer's hours, as decided upon by both parties.

How do you calculate domestic workers' salaries?

A domestic worker's income is based on hours worked, which are decided upon between employer and employee. The hours must fall within the maximum amount of hours domestic workers may work weekly.

If you prefer to give your employee a monthly salary, you can use a calculating scale that uses the daily wage to work out and estimate monthly income. You can use the domestic worker’s salary calculator on Living Wage or any others available on reputable websites.

What is the basic salary of labour in South Africa?

South Africa had an overall increase in minimum salaries for various categories within labour professions. Labour Wise reported that the former minimum wage of R25,42 hourly increased to R27,58 for all occupations, an estimated increase of 8,5%.

However, the new minimum wage baseline set across all sectors has some exceptions. Farm and domestic workers are included in the increase, except workers employed on Expanded Public Works, who are paid R15,16 hourly.

Other sectors

Employers within the wholesale and retail sector must increase their minimum rates to R27,58 hourly, depending on the job category. Employers in the contract cleaning sector must increase their minimum rates, too, requiring an R30,35 minimum increase in metropolitan areas and R27,67 in some rural regions.

How much UIF to pay for a domestic worker

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) collects and receives revenue via contributions under the Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act (Act no. 4 of 2002). Employees are entitled to UIF with some exceptions.

Labour Guide South Africa reports that employers must subtract 1% of the worker's total earnings, which excludes commission (where applicable). In addition to the 1% deduction, the employer must also contribute 1% for every worker. In that instance, the total UIF contribution is 2%.

The Unemployment Insurance Act and Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act apply to all employers and workers, except:

Those working for an employer for under 24 hours monthly

Public servants

Learners

Foreigners working on contract

Workers whose only form of income is commission

Employees receiving old age pension

How many hours must a domestic work per day?

According to Legal Wise, domestic workers cannot work more than 45 hours weekly, or longer than eight hours daily if a week is six days long, or nine hours daily if a week is five days long.

Employers cannot require a domestic worker to work overtime unless both parties agree to work more than 15 hours of overtime weekly or more than 12 hours daily, including overtime. Employers must also provide their domestic workers with a one-hour lunch interval if they have worked for more than five consecutive hours.

Contracts

As a domestic worker, you must obtain a working contract to ensure all rights are adhered to. Working as a domestic worker without a contract may leave you vulnerable to exploitation, including excessive working hours and income under the minimum legal requirement.

Legal Guardians provide a domestic worker contract sample for employers to use if they do not already have one. A contract also protects employers, giving security and clarity to both parties.

Employers who have hired a part-time domestic worker can use a part-time domestic worker contract. According to Legal Advice, this contract usually involves a three-day workweek. The part-time contract is the same as a full-time one except for working hours.

