GEPF self-service login register: how to do GEPF self-service registration

The GEPF self-service login register procedure is a must-know for any member of the Government Employees Pension Fund who wants to know how to go about the GEPF self-service registration. The most important tools are the login and apps that make up a pathway of online actions, helping the concerned parties gain access to their details and perform essential updates on their profiles.

The GEPF self-service login assists the organisation's members in monitoring their pensions and investments and track resignation and retirement claims in the South African labour market. This system is a newly introduced self-service option initiated to reduce customers' stress of waiting in long queues at GEPF's call centres and offices. It also minimises the amount of time and financial resources individuals waste visiting Government Employees Pension Fund branches around them.

How do I register for GEPF self-service online?

The GEPF online self-service registered members began the process on the organisation's website or through the newly launched app. So, as a new member, you must follow the same process. Interestingly, the platform is open to members, whether South Africans or not, affiliated with the Government Employees Pension Fund under their investments or past or current employment status in the country.

But then, to register on the GEPF self-service app, you need either the bar-coded ID or your passport number. A South African with a bar-coded ID can kickstart their GEPF self-service online registration by following these steps:

Log into the organisation's official platform by downloading the app from the app store or navigating through gepf.co.za self-service website on your browser; Choose the "South African Citizen" option; Enter the required details, such as your email address, cell phone number, and Republic of South Africa ID number, in the appropriate spaces provided; Click on the "Create my profile" icon.

For non-South Africans with passport numbers, the procedure below should be carefully followed:

Log into the platform by downloading the app from the app store or navigating through the organisation's official website; Choose the "Non or South African Citizen" option; Enter the required details, such as your cell phone number, email address, date of birth, country of issue, and passport number, in the appropriate spaces provided; Click on the "Create my profile" option.

Note that the information you provide on the platform must correspond with the details in the archives of GEPF. You will receive an OTP code on the cell phone number or email address you supplied if the details are correct and your registration is approved. Then, submit the OTP code for verification.

Once the supplied OTP is approved, the system authenticates your registration. Afterwards, check for a text message on your phone number or in your mailbox that contains information about your temporary password and username. These details will allow you to access your newly created GEPF profile, after which you may change your temporary password to anyone you deem secure.

Can I access my GEPF?

Yes, because the essence of the newly-launched Government Employees Pension Fund self-service online system is to allow members to easily access their existing accounts with the organisation.

How long does it take for GEPF to pay out?

In the case of payouts about divorce, Government Employees Pension Fund is mandated by policy to transfer or pay the money within 60 days of being notified about the choice of the former non-member spouse.

Suppose the former spouse does not identify an approved retirement fund for transfer or make a choice within 120 days, the Government Employees Pension Fund will transfer the money (if they have their bank details) to them regardless, 30 days after the initial period has elapsed.

In other words, payouts bordering on divorce usually get to the former spouse within 150 days of receiving the Choice form. However, the amount payable may be withheld by the organisation until it has sufficient details regarding the choice of the intended beneficiary.

How do I check my payout on GEPF?

Use either the GEPF self-service website or the online app. Then, navigate to the "Benefits calculator" tool that helps calculate GEPF benefits by providing the following details in appropriate columns.

Surname

Initials

Date of birth

The next step is to choose from an array of calculation types in the drop-down list that suits your query purpose. This calculation type could be any of the following:

Clean break reduction period

Death of a pensioner

Death of a member

Retirement

Resignation

Transfer to external fund

Purchase of service for another period

Period calculation

Early retirement (55-60 years)

Severance package

Pension réduction (50% - 75%)

Late payment interest calculation

Divorce benefits

Discharge

Early retirement (50-55 years) for educators only

Contact the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) for other fund benefit calculation inquiries.

The GEPF self-service login register is gradually achieving its goal of helping members access their Government Employees Pension Fund profile easily. This do-it-yourself initiative saves resources for all the parties involved and encourages the use of technology for financial improvement. So, from all discussed so far, you should have known how to begin the GEPF self-service registration process.

