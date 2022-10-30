How to change banking details for SASSA in 2023: Everything to know

The South African government has made financial provisions to cater to the needs of its least privileged citizens through welfare packages and grants. It does this through the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). Here is a guide on how to change banking details for SASSA.

Research shows that over 33.3 per cent of South Africans depend on various forms of grants that the government has in place for the needy. The different types of grants under their monitoring of the SASSA are for and in many forms, including child support and COVID-19 social relief.

How to change banking details for SASSA

The process on how to change your banking details on my SASSA R350 grant is straightforward. Successful applicants can receive SASSA grants through CashSend services, Checkers, PicknPay & Boxer Stores, The Shoprite Group, and banks.

Anyone who has been using the other methods and wants to update to using personal bank details can do so with ease.

Can you change your SASSA grant banking details online? Yes. You can change your banking details as follows:

Visit the official website of the agency. Navigate the page until you find where "How do I change my banking details". Enter your ID number into the blank space provided. Wait for an SMS that comprises a one-time password through a link. Follow the link and carefully abide by the instructions while inputting the required details.

How to confirm your SRD banking details?

The procedure for how to check your SASSA SRD banking details is similar to that for changing your information. After changing your bank information, double-check to ensure it's correct. If the information is incorrect, you can provide accurate banking information, and SASSA will verify your new details and update their records accordingly.

Other Important procedures

Anyone who thinks they are eligible as a recipient of any of the available grants must go through the application process. A series of instructions will be given, including details submission if they have met the criteria satisfactorily.

When providing the banking details, applicants must ensure that they submit bank accounts that belong to them, as the agency in charge will not pay the money meant for someone into someone else's account for whatever reason. It is, therefore, pertinent that care must be taken while fulfilling this part of the requirement.

How to submit banking details to SASSA

Anyone applying for the SASSA grant will have their application undergo a verification process. Successful applicants will get a text message from SASSA on the mobile number they used during the application. Therefore, the phone number provided must be registered in their name.

The expected text message includes a secure link that will take applicants to a page where they can safely enter their banking details. SASSA declared, "the applicant can not share the link with anyone as this link is only sent to a specific ID number for security purposes."

Following the instructions on the page regarding the SASSA banking details link will make the verification process easier for the grant seeker and agency in charge.

Summary of instructions regarding bank details submission:

Visit the official website of the South African Social Security Agency. Click on the first option, "How do I apply for this SRD Grant". Enter your 13-digit ID number Check for a text message from the agency on the phone number provided during the application. The SMS contains a safe link; Go to the link in the message and follow the prompt carefully.

If you are wondering how to submit your banking details to SASSA for child grant, the procedure is the same. However, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Both the applicant and the child must reside in South Africa.

The primary caregiver must be a South African citizen, permanent resident or refugee.

The child/children must be born after 31 December 1993.

The applicant must be the primary caregiver of the child/ children concerned.

A child can not apply for more than six non-biological children.

The applicant and spouse must meet the requirements of the means test.

A child must not be under the care of a state institution.

How do I verify my banking details with SASSA?

It is common to see grant applicants complain about the failure or delay of their bank verification process. However, the agency has come out to say that this process has a vague timeframe for completion.

The verification process commences immediately after SASSA's banking details submission instructions have been adhered to. The first step involves sending the applicant's information to their bank of choice and simultaneously to the Department of Treasury.

The details are returned to the South African Social Security Agency after both parties have confirmed the authenticity. After that, a payment is made.

Getting a "Bank details pending" notification whenever you attempt to do a SASSA grant status check means that your application is in the processing stage.

How to change SASSA payment method from post office to bank account?

To change your SASSA payment method from the post office to the bank account, you need to visit the SASSA office. Alternatively, you can go to their website and click "Update your grant application," then carefully follow the prompts to update your application details.

Why was SASSA R350 approved but no payment?

There could be several reasons why your SASSA R350 grant was approved, but you have not received any payment. To inquire about your payment status and resolve any issues, contact SASSA via their Whatsapp number, 082 046 8553, or visit your nearest SASSA office.

Can I receive my payment if I change my bank account?

If you have changed your bank account and need to receive your SASSA grant payment through the new account, you can use the SASSA update banking details service to update your information.

All you have to do is go to their official website, follow the prompts, and request a SASSA change banking details form to ensure your grant payment is processed correctly.

How do I change my contact details?

If you need to update your contact information, the SASSA change phone number option is available on their website. Follow the simple steps below.

Visit the official website of SASSA. Enter your 13-digit ID number; Check for a text message from the agency on the phone number provided during the application. The SMS contains a safe link; Go to the link in the message and follow the prompt carefully.

Note: You can only submit one request to update your contact details in 24 hours.

The above guide on how to change banking details for SASSA will help you receive your grants easily. The process begins with ensuring that you qualify for the grant before you visit the agency's official website.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

