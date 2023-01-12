How to check your SASSA R350 payday in 2024/2025? A complete guide

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is an initiative of the South African government through its Ministry of Social Development. The program's objective is to provide an R350 grant to millions of South Africans who meet the requirements for the monthly stipend. It helps improve beneficiaries' living standards, education, health, and work participation. Learn how to check your SASSA R350 payday today.

You can check your SASSA R350 payday through SASSA website or the Moya App.

The South African government's R350 grant was a measure to fast-track economic recovery. Specifically, it aims to provide relief funds for the less privileged. Below are steps to follow to check your SASSA R350 payday in 2024.

How to check your SASSA R350 payday in 2024/2025?

You can use the official SASSA website or the Moya App to check your SASSA R350 payment date.

SASSA SRD status check portal.

Below are simple steps to check your SASSA payment dates for the R350 grant via the SASSA website.

Open the official SASSA SRD status check. Enter the phone number or the ID number used to apply. Click the submit button. Select the specific month you desire to know its payday. Click on the month to unfold. If approved, you will see paydays and the filed days below approved. (Payday is the day SASSA will credit your bank account if you use your bank details)

The filed date indicates that the South African Social Security Agency has officially issued payments for you to be paid. However, you may appeal within 30 days if declined.

If pending, wait till you get an outcome. If approved without pay dates, wait until pay dates are showing. Please contact SASSA on 0800601011 if something is unclear or if you need them to check your SRD R350 grants payday.

Moya online registration portal.

An alternative way to check your paydays is to use the Moya App. This is a free-to-use mobile software that can be used to manage SASSA payments. Follow the steps below for a seamless process.

Download the Moya App from the Google Play store and install it. Alternatively, you can use the Moya online website. Once installed, sign up using your email and password. Locate the SRD icon under "Discovery". Go to where you are asked to check the application status. Insert your ID Number and the cell phone number used to submit the application. Click on the submit button. Choose your preferred month, for instance, August 2024.

Click on it to see the status (The status will show you if approved with pay dates. The payday will show when the payment will be made into your bank account or paid at the retail stores.)

For a complete view of the SASSA status check for R350 payment dates in 2024, you can refer to the table below to check your monthly grant paydays to collect your money.

Month Year Payday date Status February 2024 23rd Ended March 2024 25th Started from 2 March to 31 March April 2024 25th Pending May 2024 26th Pending June 2024 23rd Pending

How to know if your SASSA R350 is approved?

You can check if the R350 grant is approved through WhatsApp or by calling. Follow the steps below if you want to use WhatsApp.

Using WhatsApp, send a message to 0820468553 saying "Hello". They will immediately respond. Reply saying "Help". From the options given, choose SASSA-related services. From their response, reply with "Status". You will be asked if your request is on behalf of someone else or for yourself. Reply with 1, then enter your reference number for your status update. Follow the steps to check your approval via phone call. Dial 0800601011 and choose your preferred language. When a staff joins the call, tell them you want to know your R350 status. They will request your phone and ID number. Once you have given them that, they will read to you your current status.

How long does it take to get R350 into a bank account?

The process of bank verification does not have a specific timeframe. The applicant's details first go to the Department of Treasury, to the bank chosen by the applicant and then upon verification to the Treasury. Lastly, it is handed over to SASSA for payment.

Why is your SASSA money approved but no payday?

If your grant is approved but indicates no payday, the payment has yet to be processed but will soon be processed. This could be a result of a failed bank account verification process by the National Treasury.

SASSA R350 grant aims to provide relief funds for the less privileged and the unemployed.

There are various ways to check your SASSA balance online. Here are the various ways:

Check your R350 grant through a phone. Dial *120*3210# (If the USSD code does not work, then use a cellphone to check your money by dialling *120*69277#). You will receive a message notifying you of your current balance on your registered phone number Check grant using ATM. Insert your card into the ATM. Enter your "PIN" and press "OK". Select "Account balance" (You will receive a receipt showing your current balance and transaction details. Your balance will also be displayed on the ATM screen.) Check the balance on the SASSA grant card online through the bank app.

How to check your banking details on SASSA?

To make sure your SASSA banking information is right, visit SASSA's official website and log in to your account. Look for the "bank details verification" section and fill in any missing information. If everything looks correct, save the details.

They will send you a one-time verification code to your phone to confirm it's really you. If you need to, you can always go back later to update or add any information that needs fixing.

SASSA gives out social grants usually on the first day of each month. If the first day is a weekend or public holiday, they give it on the last working day before the month starts.

The above information has all the details on how to go about checking your SASSA R350 payday and everything you need to know about the SRD R350 grant. South African Society Agency (SASSA) provides hope to more than 18 million people who receive various types of grants.

