How to change your SRD phone number without an application ID in 2023?

The South African government introduced the social relief of distress (SRD) grant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to assist citizens who were not eligible for other social assistance like unemployment benefits. Find out how to change your SRD phone number without an application ID here.

Changing your phone number online is the most convenient thing to do. Photo: People Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How can you get SASSA's 6-digit application ID number? Access SASSA's R350 grant website and enter your identity and phone number. Alternatively, you can update your contact details on the same website to ensure you get all the agency's critical contacts.

How to change your SASSA SRD application phone number

Changing your number for your social relief of distress grant application is essential if you lost the phone whose SIM card was for the number you provided during the initial application stage.

SASSA will send communication or your OTP for security reasons to your number. Follow the steps below to change your number:

Step 1: Visit the SASSA SRD website.

Step 2: Enter your ID number.

Step 3: Click on update contact details.

Step 4: Enter your new cell phone number and select the reason for changing it.

Step 5: Enter the sent one-time pin.

Step 6: Conclude the process by submitting your updated details.

SRD grant application

Since its inception, SASSA has provided different ways South African citizens can apply for the grant. They have the option of either using the website or WhatsApp.

Applying online

Visit the SASSA website.

Scroll down to the "How do I apply for this SRD Grant" section.

Tap "Click here to apply online."

Enter your phone number.

Click "Send SMS"

Wait for further details from the SRD team on how to complete your application.

Apply via WhatsApp

SASSA introduced its WhatsApp channel to cater to the masses of applicants of the SRD grant. Photo: @RedVector, @Constantine Johnny (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Add the number 082 046 0553 to your phone book and then access your WhatsApp to send a message to this number. After that, SASSA will give you the following:

The required details.

An OTP number.

A unique reference number.

A link where you will upload the requested information to finalise your application.

How can I change my phone number without an application ID?

To change your phone number without an application ID, follow the abovementioned steps. How do I retrieve my application ID? Go to the SRD grant status check website and enter your identity and phone number. Once the results have been loaded, your ID number will appear with the retrieved records.

What if someone changed your SRD number?

Taking action against suspecting your phone number was fraudulently changed is crucial. To do so, call SASSA's toll-free number, 080 060 1011, and an agent will assist you. You may be asked to provide details such as your ID number and the phone number you suspect was changed.

Is the R350 grant increased to R700?

The grant will not be increased to R700. The South African Social Security Agency has refuted claims about the grant increment. This came after a post circulated on social media alleging that the grant would be increased.

How can you cancel your SRD application without a phone number?

You must have your mobile number if you need to cancel your application. The agency requires that grant recipients withdraw their applications if they have found employment or have a different means of income.

To do so, visit the SASSA website and click 'cancel my application'. Punch in your ID number and contact details, add the sent one-time pin and click submit to end the process.

Cancelling your application is easy. All you need is your identity number and mobile number. Photo: @yusnizam (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Any application needs you to keep your details safe for future reference or easy access to the website. Although it happens that you lose these details, SASSA has provided helpful tips on how you can change your SRD phone number without an application ID.

READ ALSO: How to cancel a DStv subscription? The only guide you need

Briefly published an article providing the necessary information about how to cancel a DStv subscription. According to the article, DStv is among the largest satellite TV service providers in contemporary South Africa.

The platform has grown enormously since its launch in 1995, especially before the spread of online streaming services. While DStv has numerous South African clients, an active user might want to cancel their subscription for several reasons. In such an instance, learning how to cancel DStv can save you time and money.

Source: Briefly News