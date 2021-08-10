SASSA grant 2022: How to apply for a Social Relief of Distress grant

The reigning South African government is mandated to build a free, democratic, united, non-racial, and non-sexist country. It is also responsible for the welfare of all its citizens. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to basic needs in the country. The government deals with this by offering the SASSA grant to people from resource-poor settings.

The Social Relief of Distress Grant, commonly known as the SASSA grant, refers to the temporary assistance provided to people in dire need. The grant provides basic needs for families that cannot do so on their own. It is given to South African citizens and/ or permanent residents who meet the criteria.

SASSA grant 2022: What is it?

The South African Social Security Agency was formed in 2004 by an act of parliament. Its primary aim is to ensure effective management, administration and payment of various grant programmes.

The President signed the Act of parliament on 28th May 2004. The grant is given monthly for a maximum period of three months. In some cases, an extension of three months may be granted.

Usually, the grant is issued in the form of a food parcel or a food voucher. In some provinces, assistance is given in the form of cash.

Following the COVID 19 outbreak, the government came up with a special Covid 19 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD). People who met the criteria received R350 per month for six months.

Application process

The application process for the regular social relief of distress grant (not SRD R350) requires applicants to meet the following criteria.

Applicant must be awaiting payment of an approved social grant.

Applicant must have been found medically unfit to undertake remunerative work for fewer than six months.

The breadwinner in the applicant's family has passed away, and the application is made within three months of the date of demise.

The breadwinner of the applicant's family has been admitted to an institution funded by the state.

The applicant is a victim of a disaster as defined in the Disaster Management Act.

The applicant is not receiving assistance from any other organisation.

What you should do

To apply for this grant, follow the steps below.

Visit your nearest SASSA office, where you will get the application forms.

Fill in the application forms and attach the required documents.

Provide proof that you meet the criteria above.

Documents to attach

Before applying, ensure you attach copies of the following.

The 13-digit bar-coded identity document

Your children’s birth certificates

If the above documents are missing, you can use the following.

An affidavit commissioned by a Justice of the Peace indicating that you will be prosecuted if you provide incorrect information.

A sworn statement by a reputable person who knows you and your children, e.g. minister of religion, traditional leader, or social worker.

Evidence that you have applied for a birth certificate or identity document with the Department of Home Affairs.

A road to health clinic card.

A baptismal certificate.

A school report.

NB: Applications are processed immediately. If you meet all requirements, you will receive a food parcel, voucher or cash, even if you do not have all documents. However, you must present all the documents to the relevant officials before the second payment is due. If you fail to do this, you may not get your second and third month’s assistance.

Is there a SASSA online application option?

The regular social relief of distress grant can only be applied using the hardcopy forms only available at SASSA offices. An online application system is yet to be developed.

How to apply for the SASSA R350 grant

The SASSA R350 grant application period was closed in March 2022. This means that the agency is no longer receiving new applications. However, it will publish the dates on which the system will be opened for new applications and reapplications.

SRD grant application criteria

Before submitting your SASSA application for R350, you must meet the following criteria.

Must be a South African citizen, permanent resident, or refugee registered with the Home Affairs Department.

Must be above 18 years of age.

Must be a resident within the borders of the Republic of South Africa.

Must be unemployed and not receiving any income.

Must not be receiving any social grant.

Must not be a resident in a government-funded or subsidised institution.

Must not be receiving any other government COVID-19 response support.

Must not be receiving a stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Must not be receiving any unemployment insurance benefit and must not qualify for the unemployment insurance benefit.

Requirements

The information required to process the R350 grant is listed below.

Identity number

Name and surname as captured in the identity card and the initials

Gender and disability

Bank name and account number

Mobile phone number

Proof of residential address

NB: You do not need to scan the supporting documents and applications are free.

How to apply for an R350 grant

There are various ways of applying for this grant.

WhatsApp: Send a message to 082 046 8553 and provide personal details as prompted by the chat. Next, you will receive an OTP number, a reference number, and a website link where you should apply.

Upon clicking the link, you will need to insert the OTP number and click on the verify option. You will need to provide your surname and identification number. You should countercheck the details to ensure they are correct before agreeing to the terms and conditions.

USSD: Click *134*7737# on your phone and follow the steps.

Click *134*7737# on your phone and follow the steps. Call centre IVR: 0800 60 10 11

Is there an online SASSA R350 grant application option? Yes, you can visit the SASSA website to apply online when applications are open. Alternatively, you can send an email to SRD@sassa.gov.za.

Other important details

Other things you should know about the R350 grant are listed below.

Paper applications are unacceptable.

Payments are effected via the channel of your choice, and you can change the channel details.

If you do not have a bank account, a money transfer can be used.

The agency only requests your banking information after the application has been approved.

All beneficiaries and applicants should never disclose their PIN or CVV numbers on the back of the banking cards for security purposes.

Payment dates

Following public outcry about the SRD payment dates, SASSA announced that all R350 payments for people who successfully applied will be disbursed from the second day of the month, starting April 2022.

SASSA grant enquiries

If you have further questions, you can reach the relevant officials using the contacts listed below.

SASSA Head Office

Email address: GrantEnquiries@sassa.gov.za

GrantEnquiries@sassa.gov.za Telephone: 012 400 2322 (Switchboard)/ 0800 60 10 11

Gauteng

Email addresses: ThembaMat@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesGP@sassa.gov.za

ThembaMat@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesGP@sassa.gov.za Telephone: 011 241 8320

011 241 8320 Fax: 011 241 8305

Limpopo

Email addresses: ZodwaMv@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesLIM@sassa.gov.za/ CustomerCareLim@sassa.gov.za

ZodwaMv@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesLIM@sassa.gov.za/ CustomerCareLim@sassa.gov.za Telephone: 015 291 7509

015 291 7509 Fax: 015 291 7416

Free State

Email addresses: MohodiT@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesFS@sassa.gov.za

MohodiT@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesFS@sassa.gov.za Telephone: 051 410 8339

051 410 8339 Fax: 051 409 0862

KwaZulu Natal

Email addresses: SimlindileJ@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesKZN@sassa.gov.za

SimlindileJ@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesKZN@sassa.gov.za Telephone: 033 846 3400

033 846 3400 Fax: 033 846 9595

Mpumalanga

Email addresses: ThembaMat@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesMP@sassa.gov.za

ThembaMat@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesMP@sassa.gov.za Telephone: 013 754 9446

013 754 9446 Fax: 013 754 9501

North West

Email addresses: ZodwaMv@sassa.gov.za/ sassanwqueries@net1.com/ GrantsEnquiriesNW@sassa.gov.za

ZodwaMv@sassa.gov.za/ sassanwqueries@net1.com/ GrantsEnquiriesNW@sassa.gov.za Telephone: 018 388 4006

018 388 4006 Fax: 086 611 9740

Northern Cape

Email addresses: MohodiT@sassa.gov.za/ LindaD@sassa.gov.za

MohodiT@sassa.gov.za/ LindaD@sassa.gov.za Telephone: 053 802 4919

053 802 4919 Fax: 053 832 5229

Eastern Cape

Email addresses: OscarM1@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesEC@sassa.gov.za/ ECCustomerCare@sassa.gov.za/ FeliciaWi@sassa.gov.za

OscarM1@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesEC@sassa.gov.za/ ECCustomerCare@sassa.gov.za/ FeliciaWi@sassa.gov.za Telephone: 043 707 6335

043 707 6335 Fax: 043 707 6487

Western Cape

Email addresses: AbrahamM@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesWC@sassa.gov.za

AbrahamM@sassa.gov.za/ GrantsEnquiriesWC@sassa.gov.za Telephone: 021 469 0235

021 469 0235 Fax: 021 469 0260

No one is immune to life's challenges. In South Africa, the SASSA grant comes to the rescue of people without access to basic needs in life. The relief programme has assisted many households that meet the specified criteria.

