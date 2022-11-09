Moya App SASSA status check: download, application, payments

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has supported needy people with grants. The initiative caters for needy children, older persons, and disabled people. One can complete most of the operations on the SASSA App. However, technology has its flaws. As a result, the Moya app comes in handy. You can now do a quick Moya app SASSA status check on the data-free application in a few easy steps.

Moya is an application that enables people to communicate with each other without data charges. You can send messages and call each other as long as you are on a partnered network. The application has also proven helpful to people checking their online SASSA application status. However, you should know that the Moya app and SASSA are different.

How do I check my SASSA status on the Moya app?

Moya and SASSA seem to have partnered to help their users easily access the grant and its information. Below is a step-by-step guide on how you can check your SASSA status on the application:

Go to the Google Play store and download the Moya app. Once on the application, go to “Discovery” and press the “SASSA Grant” option. Scroll down to “Check SASSA SRD status.” Once you press the option, it will take you to a new page where you are supposed to enter your ID and cell phone numbers. Click the “Submit” option to complete the process.

Note: After that, you should immediately see your SASSA status. There are five possible SRD Status outcomes for this process. So, you should not panic when you do not get a positive result. Here are what the statuses mean and the steps to take in each.

Re-application pending

The agency has not received your application. You need to revisit the main SASSA SRD website to submit your application.

Bank details pending

This response implies the applicant does not have a payment method associated with their application. For this reason, you need to go to the grants channel to add your banking details.

Application complete

If you filled in everything correctly, your application was completed successfully. From this point, your application will be processed and verified for the next six months for the grant (Social Relief of Distress R350).

Pending

If your status is pending, the agency is processing your R350 loan based on the stated period. In this case, just come back after a few days to know if your application was approved or rejected.

Approved

This is every beneficiary’s most expected result. Once you get it, you should know that your application was successful and payment is on the way. Check for the exact time when you will receive your money.

How to download the Moya app

No doubt, Moya app SASSA downloads have increased over recent months. Here is the simplest way for you to download the application.

On your phone, go to the Google Play store. Type “MoyaApp datafree” on the search panel Click the “Install” option to download the application. Once done, press “Open” and follow the necessary steps, and the application will be ready for use.

Can you apply for SASSA on the Moya app?

Unfortunately, an application for SASSA on the Moya app is not possible at the moment. You can complete your SRD SASSA applications on the SASSA website. All you need to have is your mobile and ID numbers. Verify the pin, and you will be good to go.

Can you receive your SASSA SRD Grant payment through the Moya app?

This feature has not been set up as yet. Moya app works exactly like any other instant messaging app, such as WhatsApp. Therefore, payment is strictly made via a bank transfer or your Post Office account.

Refrain from being misled into believing that you can receive SASSA's R350 grant on the Moya app. It is just a communication platform that offers a data-free option for communicating with each other.

The above info about the Moya app and SASSA status check guide will make the process easier. You can go ahead and download the app to enjoy more. The data-free app allows you to communicate with your loved ones and friends conveniently.

