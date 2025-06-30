Julius Malema has shared thoughts on the situation between the two big parties in the Government of National Unity

Tensions have been rising between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) of late

South Africans weighed in on Malema's comments and the possibility of the Economic Freedom Fighters in the GNU

Julius Malema Calls for the DA to Leave the GNU, South Africans Say He Wants a Piece of the Pie

GAUTENG – Julius Malema has weighed in on the recent conflict between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC).

Tension has been brewing between the two political parties after President Cyril Ramaphosa fired Andrew Whitfield on 26 June 2025. The president removed the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry for undertaking a trip to the USA without approval.

With the two parties at loggerheads over the decision, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader urged the DA to leave the Government of National Unity (GNU).

What did Malema say about the DA?

Following the DA’s 48-hour ultimatum to Ramaphosa, Malema criticised the party’s decision to join the GNU in the first place. The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets said that the party should have allowed the ANC to govern as a minority party.

"If the DA was anti-corrupt and pro-poor, they should have allowed the ANC to govern as a minority party. They should have stood outside and allowed the ANC to constitute its government and continue to oppose the ANC if they want to do so," he said.

Malema added that nothing forced the DA to join the government, saying that it knew the ANC was corrupt before agreeing to join the coalition government.

What you need to know about the DA and ANC fallout

South Africans weigh in on Malema’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Malema’s statement, with many joking that he wanted to be a part of the GNU.

Iyv Ngcobo said:

“They must make way for my chief.”

Thulani KaMagalela added:

“Malema wants to join in and eat too.”

Teguka Propshaft Balancing stated:

“He also wants his fair share.”

Elias Kobo suggested:

“Malema should stop being against the DA and redirect his fight towards the ANC. His supporters joined the EFF because they were not happy with the ANC. If the EFF becomes part of the GNU and continues to support Ramaphosa, majority of supporters will leave the EFF. You cannot take people back to the organisation where they were alienated. What I understand is that he also wants Ramaphosa to go. He should put aside his pride and join the DA in its bid to remove Ramaphosa.”

Jeremia Ngubane said:

“He's hungry like a lion to get in.”

Edward Bosch added:

“He also wants a piece of the pie so badly.”

Zille sends stern warning to Ramaphosa

Briefly News reported that Helen Zille issued a strong warning towards President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zille said that the DA was not making idle threats, adding that Ramaphosa had reached his second strike.

South Africans weighed in on Zille's comments, with some telling her that she needed to retire.

