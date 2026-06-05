Zimbabwean Businessman Wicknell Chivayo Hits Back at Mmusi Maimane Criticism
GAUTENG— Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane and Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo locked horns on social media, with Chivayo hitting back fiercely at the politician’s allegations. The confrontation began when Maimane openly questioned Chivayo’s presence in the country earlier this week on 3 June 2026.
Maimane lashed out at Chivayo on his @MmusiMaimane X account.
"What are you doing in South Africa you tsotsi? Are you not a person of interest?" Maimane asked.
He further alleged that Chivayo was among those who destroyed and looted Zimbabwe, leaving South Africans to pay the price.
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Read the tweet on X here:
Chivayo roasts Maimane
Chivayo did not hold back in his response on his @WicknellChivayo X account on 4 June. He labeled Maimane a petty politician who is a pale image of his former glory. He dismissed Maimane's remarks as nonsensical diatribes informed by ignorance, envy, and resentment.
"You are hooked on the typical African syndrome that when an African becomes a billionaire, they are a 'criminal' or as you prefer calling me, a 'tsotsi'," Chivayo said.
He defended his international repute as an unapologetic businessman and stated that his support remains firmly with Zimbabwe's ruling party, ZANU-PF.
Chivayo stated that he travels frequently using his personally owned and fully paid-for private jets, maintaining that he does not require Maimane's permission to enter South Africa now or in the future. He concluded his retort by describing Maimane as a political amateur and neophyte who is desperately trying to remain relevant by unjustifiably attacking a successful Black African.
Read the tweet on X here:
Mmusi Maimane raises alarm on Ramaphosa video
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Maimane shone the light on a video of Chivayo and President Cyril Ramaphosa circulating. He also called for their alleged relationship to be probed.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za